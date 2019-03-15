tech2 News Staff

While Tesla had an SUV in its lineup with the Model X, crossovers have become quite popular in recent times in the US. With the launch of the Model Y today, the company is offering a choice to potential Model 3 buyers who're looking for a slightly taller and heavier car.

The production of the car will start from 2020, with buyers being able to pre-book the car starting from $39,000 with the price going all the way to $60,000 for the performance variant.

The Model Y is said to have the functionality of a sedan with the performance of a sports car. Elon Musk has said that the top-end performance variant of the Model Y will go from 0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. The top speed on the base variant will be 192 km/h and it will go all the way to 240 km/h on the performance variant.

The Model Y will have a usable range of 230 miles (368 km) on a full charge and it will go all the way up to 300 miles (480 km). The car also has a 5-star rating for safety. Musk also said that the Model Y will be sold more than all the other Tesla models combined.

The Model Y seats 7 people although that version will be optional. In terms of internal volume, the Model Y has 66 cubic feet of space and comes with a panoramic sunroof seen in both the Model X and Model S. The car will obviously come with Tesla's autopilot system although regulatory approvals will be taken by Tesla at the end of this year.

In terms of expectancy, Tesla has said that the base-variant of the Model Y will start shipping by Spring 2021 while all the other models will start shipping from Fall 2020.

