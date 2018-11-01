Thursday, November 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 November, 2018 13:30 IST

Tesla's Autopark feature to find parking spots and read parking signs by next year

Tesla's "AutoPark" feature comes with "Autopilot" which is its semi-autonomous driver assistance system.

Announcing major improvements for Tesla's Autopark (Summon) feature, CEO Elon Musk has said the company's electric vehicles would be able to find a parking spot and even read signs for parking instruction to avoid tickets by next year.

The "AutoPark" feature comes with "Autopilot" which is its semi-autonomous driver assistance system. When prompted by a driver, the feature can move a vehicle into a parking spot.

"By next year, a Tesla should be able to drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot, read signs to confirm it's valid and park," Musk tweeted late on 31 October.

The electric carmaker's "Autopilot" feature also uses software and hardware to enable automatic steering, braking, accelerating and lane changing under certain conditions.

"Musk described the technology as a 'slightly smarter version' of the automaker's 'Autopark' feature which currently enables a Tesla to parallel park or perpendicular park on its own once the car is next to a clearly marked open spot," reported USA Today.

The company has faced flak calling it "Autopilot" since drivers are supposed to keep their hands touching the steering wheel.

Last month, the electric car maker announced a version of "Model 3" with a new 'mid-range' battery pack for $45,000 before incentives.

"Costs $35k after federal and state tax rebates in California, but the true cost of ownership is closer to $31k after gas savings," Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter.

"Model 3" has been available for over a year now with the 'Long-Range' battery pack version for 310 miles of range.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2
Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

also see

Tesla

Tesla introduces new $45,000 version of its Model 3 with 260 miles range

Oct 19, 2018

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk claims he is currently 'Nothing of Tesla'

Oct 30, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk to purchase $20 million stock of Tesla in the next trading session

Oct 18, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Twitter had locked him out of his account thinking it was hacked

Oct 23, 2018

Tesla

Tesla signs agreement with Shanghai for an 860,000 square meter Gigafactory plot

Oct 19, 2018

Tesla

Tesla has not received a US subpoena related to Model 3 production forecasts

Oct 27, 2018

science

SpaceX shakeup

Musk shakes up SpaceX in race to make satellite launch window: Sources

Nov 01, 2018

Pre-birth Surgery

Babies' spines corrected while still in the womb in rare and promising surgery

Oct 31, 2018

Manned Space mission

Russia plans its first manned mission to ISS for 3 Dec after rocket launch mishap

Oct 31, 2018

Energy efficient Lights

India could save nearly 50 percent of its electricity using LEDs and smart lighting

Oct 31, 2018