Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 17 July, 2018 16:32 IST

Tesla shares fall after Elon Musk calls British caver a 'pedo' on Twitter

Shares of Tesla fell over 3.5 percent after Musk directed abuse on Twitter at a British caver.

Shares of Tesla Inc fell over 3.5 percent on 16 July after Chief Executive Elon Musk directed abuse on Twitter at one of the British cavers involved in the rescue of 12 Thai children last week.
A number of analysts and investors, requesting anonymity, told Reuters that Musk’s comments were adding to their concerns that his public statements were distracting him from Tesla’s main business of producing electric cars. The stock sell-off knocked almost $2 billion off the company’s market value.

Tesla shares were at $307.20 in after-hours trading on Monday from Friday’s close of $318.87.

Tesla. Reuters.

Tesla. Reuters.

James Anderson, a partner at Tesla’s fourth-largest shareholder, asset manager Baillie Gifford, called the weekend’s events “a regrettable instance” and said he had reiterated to the company the need for “peace and execution” of its core business.

The billionaire entrepreneur’s spat with British caver Vernon Unsworth started last week, after rescue teams rejected Musk’s offer of a mini-submarine created by his rocket company SpaceX to help rescue a 12-member soccer team and their coach trapped inside a flooded cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

“He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” CNN quoted Unsworth as saying last week. “It just has absolutely no chance of working.”

Musk shot back on Sunday on Twitter: “We will make one (video) of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.” The tweet was later deleted.

Tesla spokespeople and lawyers did not respond to emails and phone calls from Reuters requesting comment on Musk’s comments on Twitter. Musk gave no evidence for alleging Unsworth was a pedophile. Unsworth said he would consider taking legal action against Musk over the remarks, in comments filmed in Chiang Rai on Monday by Australia’s 9News.

“It’s not finished. No justification. At the end of the day, we were here to rescue 12 young boys. I don’t really understand the guy. Obviously, it’s a bruised ego. I’ll take advice when I get back to London,” Unsworth told 9News.

Reuters could not immediately reach Unsworth for comment.

His wife, Voranan Rattawipakhun, told Reuters on Monday that her husband would return to Britain on 19 July, where he will speak to lawyers.

A police officer in the Chiang Rai district where Unsworth has lived for seven years, who declined to be named because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said that no charges or complaints had ever been filed against Unsworth.

In a tweet, Musk had proposed “a tiny kid-sized submarine” for the rescue. He showed a test of the submarine in a Los Angeles swimming pool on 9 July.

Last week, Narongsak Osottanakorn, the leader of the rescue operation in Thailand, rejected Musk’s mini-submarine as not suitable for the task. Musk responded on Twitter on 10 July, calling Osottanakorn “not the subject matter expert.”

Musk also regularly uses Twitter to criticize media reports on Tesla, which has struggled to meet its own production targets for its Model 3 sedan, which is seen as key to the company’s profitability.

tags


latest videos

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

also see

Thailand

SpaceX working on kid-size submarine to extract the boys in Thailand: Elon Musk

Jul 09, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk reaches Thailand cave with mini-submarine for rescue operations

Jul 10, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's team is designing a pod to rescue boys trapped in a Thailand cave

Jul 07, 2018

Tesla

Tesla signs an MoU to build a manufacturing plant in Shanghai

Jul 10, 2018

Tesla

Tesla Fremont factory undergoing third investigation for occupational safety

Jul 06, 2018

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk barked at engineers and workers to meet Model 3 target

Jul 03, 2018

science

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018

Genetics

Gene-editing, hailed as future of disease eradication, seriously damages DNA: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Bread

Researchers find 14,500-year-old flatbread at prehistoric site in Jordan

Jul 17, 2018