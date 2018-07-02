Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 02 July, 2018 07:46 IST

Tesla Model 3 production target reached several hours after deadline: Report

It is not clear if Tesla could maintain that level of production for a longer period.

Tesla Inc nearly produced 5,000 Model 3 electric sedans in the last week of its second quarter, with the final car rolling off the assembly line on Sunday morning, several hours after the midnight goal set by Chief Executive Elon Musk, two workers at the factory told Reuters.

A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California. Image: Reuters

A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California. Image: Reuters

The 5,000th car finished final quality checks at the Fremont, California factory around 5 a.m. PDT (1200 GMT), one person said. It was not clear if Tesla could maintain that level of production for a longer period.

Musk said the company hit its target of 5,000 Model 3s in a week, according to an email sent to employees on Sunday afternoon and seen by Reuters. Tesla also expects to produce 6,000 Model 3 sedans a week “next month.”

“I think we just became a real car company,” Musk wrote. The company hit the Model 3 mark while also achieving its production goal of 7,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in a week, Musk said in the email.

Tesla confirmed the contents of the email.

After repeatedly pushing back internal targets, Tesla vowed in January to build 5,000 Model 3s per week before the close of the second quarter on Saturday to demonstrate it could mass produce the battery-powered sedan.

Money-losing Tesla has been burning through cash to produce the Model 3, and delays have also potentially compromised Tesla’s first-to-market position for a mid-priced, long-range battery electric car as a host of competitors prepare to launch rival vehicles.

Production of the Model 3, which began last July, has been plagued by a number of issues, including problems from an over-reliance on automation on its assembly lines, battery issues and other bottlenecks.

A prototype of the Tesla Model 3 is on display in front of the Tesla Gigafactory that produces it. Image: Reuters

A prototype of the Tesla Model 3 is on display in front of the Tesla Gigafactory that produces it. Image: Reuters

As the end of the quarter neared, Musk spurred on workers, built a new assembly line in a huge tent outside the main factory, and fanned expectations that Tesla could hit its target, including tweeting pictures of rows of auto parts and robots over the final days of the quarter.

“It was pretty hectic,” said one worker who described the atmosphere as “all hands on deck.”

Another worker speaking after the 5,000th car was made described the factory as a “mass celebration.”

Tesla is likely to announce production and delivery numbers for the quarter later this week, and investors will watch to see whether the company can keep up its end-of-quarter production speed and increase efficiency to produce the cars at a profit.

Repeatable

Tesla will have to prove to investors that it can sustain and increase its production pace, and some skeptics have bet against the company.

Short sellers lost over $2 billion in June due to Tesla’s rising share price and this latest achievement could buoy the company’s shares at market open on Monday.

Shares of Tesla, which closed on Friday at $342.95, are up 40 percent since a year low in April.

In recent months, the company has engaged in so-called “burst builds,” temporary periods of fast-as-possible production, which it uses to estimate how many cars it is capable of building over longer periods of time.

Analyst Brian Johnson of Barclays warned investors in March to be wary of brief “burst rates” of Model 3 production that were not sustainable.

One worker told Reuters that, to meet the goal, employees from other departments were dispatched to parts of the Model 3 assembly line to keep it running constantly, and breaks were staggered “so the line didn’t stop moving.”

The worker also said some areas within the factory were shut down to divert their workers to help out on the Model 3, such as the Model S line.

That suggests that Tesla was able to generally meet its production target through manual labor, rather than the automation Musk originally promised would make Tesla a competitive force in manufacturing. Earlier this year, Musk - who has described his vision for the Fremont factory as an “alien dreadnought” - acknowledged error in adding too much automation, too fast, to the Model 3 assembly line.

In May, Tesla sent a new battery assembly line via cargo planes to its Gigafactory battery plant outside Reno, Nevada in order to speed production, as first reported by Reuters.

When first unveiled in March 2016, the Model 3 generated thousands of reservations from consumers in an unprecedented show of support for the new vehicle. Most recently in May, Tesla said that despite the delivery delays, its net Model 3 reservations - accounting for new orders and cancellations - exceeded 450,000 at the end of the first quarter.

Despite touting the Model 3 as a $35,000 vehicle, Tesla has yet to begin building that basic version and instead is currently building a higher-priced version. It is not clear how many of the orders are for the more premium version.

Steady progress has enthused others, however, and Tesla’s market value is close to that of General Motors Co (GM.N).

The company has said it will not need to raise cash this year.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

NewsTracker

Elon Musk allegedly accused a Tesla employee of 'extensive and damaging sabotage'

Jun 19, 2018

Tesla Crash

Battery inside the Tesla Model S reignited twice during the 8 May crash: NTSB report

Jun 27, 2018

Tesla

Tesla sues ex-employee for hacking and transferring data to third parties

Jun 21, 2018

Tesla SolarCity

Tesla is drastically scaling down its residential solar power business: Report

Jun 22, 2018

Tesla Model S

NTSB to send a technical specialist to examine Tesla Model S battery fire

Jun 19, 2018

Tesla

Elon Musk says development of a Mad Max inspired 'Cyborg Dragon Tesla' is almost done

Jun 26, 2018

science

Pollution

Air pollution contributed to 3.2 million new diabetes cases in 2016: Study

Jul 02, 2018

Semmelweis

Remembering Hungarian medical 'genius' Ignac Semmelweis on his 200th birthday

Jul 01, 2018

Genetics

Even small hormone dosages can alter gene expression for future generations: Study

Jul 01, 2018

Space

Rocket developed by Japan startup bursts into flames seconds after liftoff

Jul 01, 2018