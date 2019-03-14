Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tesla Model Y SUV to be unveiled at 8.30 am tomorrow: Here's what is expected

While the Model Y will share the Model 3 platform, it is expected to include a slew of new features.

tech2 News Staff Mar 14, 2019 14:52:27 IST

Tesla does have an SUV among its lineup — the Model X — but crossovers are quite popular these days and the company does want to offer a choice to potential Model 3 buyers who're looking for a slightly taller and heavier car.

But Tesla is calling this a full-electric SUV, which means you will likely get more power out of the Model Y compared to sedans Tesla offers. Details of the new vehicle are scarce for now, but based on CEO Elon Musk's tweet, we do know that the Model Y will be bigger (about 10 percent) than the company’s Model 3 sedan.

Tesla Model Y SUV to be unveiled at 8.30 am tomorrow: Heres what is expected

Tesla Model Y teaser. Image: Tesla

The sedan is expected to be mostly made of the Model 3's existing parts, which means that we possibly won't see gullwing-style doors or any major design changes on the outside. However, this could help Tesla get more units of the Model Y out on the road, something which has been a major worry for the company with the Model 3.

Dark teaser images released by Tesla on its website suggests the Model Y will borrow a handful of styling cues from the Model X which includes a tall, angular front end.

While the new SUV is expected to be built on the same platform as the Model 3, we should expect more seats on the inside, as well as a new set of instrument panels — something which has been a feature so far on every new Tesla model.

Tesla also very recently unveiled a new supercharger architecture intended to drastically improve charging speeds. The company claims that its new V3 Supercharger, once rolled-out extensively, will cut down the amount of time spent by customers on charging their car by half. We don't have hints from Tesla yet but the Model Y will perhaps be the first vehicle to support the V3 Supercharger.

Tesla Model Y will be unveiled tomorrow at 8.30 am IST

Tesla is expected to unveil the Model Y on 14 March at the Los Angeles Design Studio at 8 pm PDT. This means that you can catch the live unveiling of the SUV at 8.30 am on Friday in India.

Tesla will also likely use the fanfare surrounding the event to give us an update on its existing projects like the Semi truck unveiled in 2017 and also the eagerly-awaited pickup truck.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk to announce brand new Model Y electric SUV on 14 March

Mar 04, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk to announce brand new Model Y electric SUV on 14 March
Tesla to raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent worldwide to keep more stores open

Tesla

Tesla to raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent worldwide to keep more stores open

Mar 11, 2019
Tesla offers for the first time a $35,000 version of its Model 3; profits to come in Q1 2019

Model 3

Tesla offers for the first time a $35,000 version of its Model 3; profits to come in Q1 2019

Mar 01, 2019
Elon Musk hits back at US securities regulators for complaint about his Tesla tweet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk hits back at US securities regulators for complaint about his Tesla tweet

Mar 12, 2019
Tesla cancels plan to close US stores, will raise price of its cars by 3% instead

tesla

Tesla cancels plan to close US stores, will raise price of its cars by 3% instead

Mar 12, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be sued for his 'unchecked' Twitter use: Report

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk may be sued for his 'unchecked' Twitter use: Report

Mar 11, 2019

science
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019