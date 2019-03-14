tech2 News Staff

Tesla does have an SUV among its lineup — the Model X — but crossovers are quite popular these days and the company does want to offer a choice to potential Model 3 buyers who're looking for a slightly taller and heavier car.

But Tesla is calling this a full-electric SUV, which means you will likely get more power out of the Model Y compared to sedans Tesla offers. Details of the new vehicle are scarce for now, but based on CEO Elon Musk's tweet, we do know that the Model Y will be bigger (about 10 percent) than the company’s Model 3 sedan.

The sedan is expected to be mostly made of the Model 3's existing parts, which means that we possibly won't see gullwing-style doors or any major design changes on the outside. However, this could help Tesla get more units of the Model Y out on the road, something which has been a major worry for the company with the Model 3.

Dark teaser images released by Tesla on its website suggests the Model Y will borrow a handful of styling cues from the Model X which includes a tall, angular front end.

While the new SUV is expected to be built on the same platform as the Model 3, we should expect more seats on the inside, as well as a new set of instrument panels — something which has been a feature so far on every new Tesla model.

Tesla also very recently unveiled a new supercharger architecture intended to drastically improve charging speeds. The company claims that its new V3 Supercharger, once rolled-out extensively, will cut down the amount of time spent by customers on charging their car by half. We don't have hints from Tesla yet but the Model Y will perhaps be the first vehicle to support the V3 Supercharger.

Tesla Model Y will be unveiled tomorrow at 8.30 am IST

Tesla is expected to unveil the Model Y on 14 March at the Los Angeles Design Studio at 8 pm PDT. This means that you can catch the live unveiling of the SUV at 8.30 am on Friday in India.

Tesla will also likely use the fanfare surrounding the event to give us an update on its existing projects like the Semi truck unveiled in 2017 and also the eagerly-awaited pickup truck.

