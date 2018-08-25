Saturday, August 25, 2018 Back to
Tesla CEO Elon Musk cancels plans to go private, says company will remain public

This comes after a tumultuous two weeks after Musk announced considering a deal to go private.

The board of Tesla Inc said on Friday the company would remain public, following a tumultuous two weeks for the carmaker after its chief executive announced he was considering a deal to go private.

Six members of Tesla’s board of directors said in a brief statement issued on Friday that the board had held a meeting on Thursday, and that efforts to take Tesla private were now cancelled.

During the meeting, CEO Elon Musk reported on the work he had done in trying to take the electric vehicle company private, the board said in the statement.

Elon Musk speaks at a community meeting in Bel Air, Los Angeles, California, US. Image: Reuters

“Elon communicated to the Board that after having done this work and considered all factors, he believes the better path is to no longer pursue a transaction for taking Tesla private,” the board members wrote.

The special committee, formed to consider the deal proposed by Musk, was dissolved, the release said.

The statement was written by six independent members of Tesla’s board: Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, Antonio Gracias, Linda Johnson Rice, and James Murdoch.

The news marks a stunning reversal for Musk who tweeted on 07 August that he had “funding secured” for a deal that would take Tesla private at a value of $72 billion.

Pressure grew on Musk after he disclosed subsequently that he had not closed a deal to secure funding from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

