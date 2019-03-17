Sunday, March 17, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tencent India offers to enter talks with police in the wake of arrests and PUBG ban

Tencent India offers to arrive at a "reasonable solution" to the ban of PUBG in Gujarat.

tech2 News Staff Mar 17, 2019 17:07:02 IST

Just a few days after Rajkot police arrested 10 people for playing PUBG Mobile, a worried Tencent India has finally spoken out on the issue suggesting the company intends to engage in talks with Gujarat police authorities to lift the ban on the game.

Tencent India who foresees the issue turning to a far more serious situation over time issued a statement in the wake of eight more people being arrested in Gujarat for playing the game.

Tencent India offers to enter talks with police in the wake of arrests and PUBG ban

PUBG Mobile being played on Android smartphone. Image: tech2/Omkar

While police authorities are yet to confirm entering into talks with Tencent over the matter, the statement does suggest that the issue may not escalate to a nation-wide blanket ban on PUBG in the country. While there have been multiple case studies and reports to suggest that playing aggressive FPS shooters have no link to aggression in real life, most parents are still worried over how the addiction to a game could harm children preparing for critical exams.

Here's the statement issued by Tencent in response to the arrests across Gujarat.

"PUBG Mobile is a game. It is meant merely for entertainment and should be enjoyed in a healthy and responsible manner. In consonance with our endeavour to continue promoting responsible gaming experience, we are working on the introduction of a healthy gameplay system in India to promote balanced, responsible gaming, including limiting play time for under-aged players.

We were thus surprised to learn that local authorities in a few cities have decided to impose a ban on playing our game. We are working to understand the legal basis of such bans, and hope we can have a constructive dialogue with relevant authorities to explain our objectives and that they withdraw the prohibition. To PUBG Mobile players, we want to assure you that we are on your side and we will try our best to find a reasonable solution."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science
Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8
Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

also see

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile banned in Surat and Rajkot for having a 'negative impact on the mind'

Mar 08, 2019
PUBG Mobile banned in Surat and Rajkot for having a 'negative impact on the mind'
Banning PUBG and arresting people is an ineffective solution to the core problem

PUBG

Banning PUBG and arresting people is an ineffective solution to the core problem

Mar 15, 2019
PUBG Mobile India Series finals to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March

PUBG

PUBG Mobile India Series finals to be held in Hyderabad on 10 March

Mar 07, 2019
10 arrested for playing PUBG: These are the cities in India where the game is banned

PUBG

10 arrested for playing PUBG: These are the cities in India where the game is banned

Mar 14, 2019
China's regulator approves 95 new video games including titles from Tencent

China

China's regulator approves 95 new video games including titles from Tencent

Mar 09, 2019
PUBG Mobile beta version 0.11.5 brings new guns, vehicles, dynamic weather and more

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile beta version 0.11.5 brings new guns, vehicles, dynamic weather and more

Mar 13, 2019

science
Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Anti-Vaccine Movement

Measles Vaccination Day: What you should know about MR, anti-vaxxer trend in India

Mar 16, 2019
Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Pi for all

Pi Day: Pie puns and jokes apart, here are four reasons Pi is the best constant

Mar 14, 2019
NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Moon Rocks

NASA to study untouched Moon samples from Apollo missions for first time

Mar 14, 2019
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Climate Peace

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019