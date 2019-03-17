tech2 News Staff

Just a few days after Rajkot police arrested 10 people for playing PUBG Mobile, a worried Tencent India has finally spoken out on the issue suggesting the company intends to engage in talks with Gujarat police authorities to lift the ban on the game.

Tencent India who foresees the issue turning to a far more serious situation over time issued a statement in the wake of eight more people being arrested in Gujarat for playing the game.

While police authorities are yet to confirm entering into talks with Tencent over the matter, the statement does suggest that the issue may not escalate to a nation-wide blanket ban on PUBG in the country. While there have been multiple case studies and reports to suggest that playing aggressive FPS shooters have no link to aggression in real life, most parents are still worried over how the addiction to a game could harm children preparing for critical exams.

Here's the statement issued by Tencent in response to the arrests across Gujarat.

"PUBG Mobile is a game. It is meant merely for entertainment and should be enjoyed in a healthy and responsible manner. In consonance with our endeavour to continue promoting responsible gaming experience, we are working on the introduction of a healthy gameplay system in India to promote balanced, responsible gaming, including limiting play time for under-aged players.

We were thus surprised to learn that local authorities in a few cities have decided to impose a ban on playing our game. We are working to understand the legal basis of such bans, and hope we can have a constructive dialogue with relevant authorities to explain our objectives and that they withdraw the prohibition. To PUBG Mobile players, we want to assure you that we are on your side and we will try our best to find a reasonable solution."

