PUBG Mobile banned in Surat and Rajkot for having a 'negative impact on the mind'

Parents are complaining that the game is having a negative impact on their children.

tech2 News Staff Mar 08, 2019 20:26:42 IST

PUBG Mobile is apparently such a worrying concern that police in Surat and Rajkot have been granted permission to implement a ban on the game from 9 March to 30 April.

According to various reports, the Rajkot Police have issued a notice stating that anyone can complain against anyone else found playing the game. Those found guilty will be persecuted under Section 188 of the Central Government Act.

According to MoneyControl, several complaints have been filed at the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which has already recommended a ban on the game.

Parents are complaining that the game is having a negative impact on their kids and that their education is suffering, and various ministers and officials have asked for a ban on the game.

PUBG Mobile is a battle royale game that pits up to 100 other players against each other in a multiplayer environment. Players drop in from the sky and scavenge for weapons and gear, which they must then use to help them survive to the end of the round.

