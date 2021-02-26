Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Telegram update brings features like home screen widgets, auto-delete, and more

Telegram saw a surge in users over the last few weeks and became the most downloaded app on Google Play Store.


FP TrendingFeb 26, 2021 16:46:41 IST

Telegram has rolled out a new firmware update that comes with a host of new features. The update brings an auto-delete timer for messages, as well as new flexible invite links and faster access to your chats with home screen widgets. Also, groups can now have unlimited members. The messaging platform saw a surge in users over the last few weeks and became the most downloaded app on Google Play Store. Let's take a deeper look into the new features that will come with the new update on Telegram.

Telegram update brings features like home screen widgets, auto-delete, and more

Telegram update

Home screen widget: For easy access, Telegram has added an option for users to add a new widget to their home screen. The widget shows the preview of the recent chats while a more compact shortcut widget will display only names and profile pictures.

via GIPHY

Auto-Delete Messages: This feature is similar to WhatsApp’s disappearing messages that allows users to enable an auto-delete timer in all Telegram chats that automatically erases messages for all participants in either 24 hours or 7 days after sending. The feature only applies to messages that are sent after the timer is set.

via GIPHY

To enable a timer on Android, the users are required to clear history and then choose the duration. On iOS, users are required to press and hold a message to clear the chat and enable auto-delete.

Groups with unlimited members: Telegram groups have no restriction on the number of participants. It now allows 200,000 members to exchange media, stickers and messages in a group.

via GIPHY

Group links with limited duration: Telegram rolls out the possibility of creating group invite links with a limited duration and users can also see which person joined using each invite link to find where new members came from.

Improved reporting system: Telegram has now made it more convenient for users to report spam and fake people on the platform.

Additionally, Telegram is also adding new animated emojis with the update.

via GIPHY

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to go ahead with new privacy policy, says it has conveyed commitment to protect privacy to govt

Feb 19, 2021
WhatsApp to go ahead with new privacy policy, says it has conveyed commitment to protect privacy to govt

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021