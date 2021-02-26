FP Trending

Telegram has rolled out a new firmware update that comes with a host of new features. The update brings an auto-delete timer for messages, as well as new flexible invite links and faster access to your chats with home screen widgets. Also, groups can now have unlimited members. The messaging platform saw a surge in users over the last few weeks and became the most downloaded app on Google Play Store. Let's take a deeper look into the new features that will come with the new update on Telegram.

Home screen widget: For easy access, Telegram has added an option for users to add a new widget to their home screen. The widget shows the preview of the recent chats while a more compact shortcut widget will display only names and profile pictures.

Auto-Delete Messages: This feature is similar to WhatsApp’s disappearing messages that allows users to enable an auto-delete timer in all Telegram chats that automatically erases messages for all participants in either 24 hours or 7 days after sending. The feature only applies to messages that are sent after the timer is set.

To enable a timer on Android, the users are required to clear history and then choose the duration. On iOS, users are required to press and hold a message to clear the chat and enable auto-delete.

Groups with unlimited members: Telegram groups have no restriction on the number of participants. It now allows 200,000 members to exchange media, stickers and messages in a group.

Group links with limited duration: Telegram rolls out the possibility of creating group invite links with a limited duration and users can also see which person joined using each invite link to find where new members came from.

Improved reporting system: Telegram has now made it more convenient for users to report spam and fake people on the platform.

Additionally, Telegram is also adding new animated emojis with the update.

