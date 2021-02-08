tech2 News Staff

In January 2021, Telegram messenger, became the most downloaded app globally with more than 63 million installs. India reported the largest number of downloads resulting in 24 percent of the total downloads, a report by Sensor Tower revealed. This spike is quite likely the consequence of the ripple effect caused by WhatsApp's recent privacy policy update that left many of its users to look for alternatives. As per the report, Indonesia accounted for 10 percent of the total downloads.

The report revealed that TikTok, which is now banned in India, is the second most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide with 62 million downloads. While China accounted for 17 percent of downloads, the US recorded 10 percent of the total downloads in January. Popular apps like Signal, Facebook and WhatsApp stood at third, fourth and fifth places respectively in the "Top Apps Worldwide for January 2021 by Downloads" report.

In December 2020, the Sensor Tower report revealed that the most downloaded app worldwide was TikTok followed by Facebook. Telegram stood in ninth place whereas WhatsApp secured third place globally.