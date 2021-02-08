Monday, February 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Telegram becomes the most downloaded app globally in January 2021, followed by TikTok

India reported the largest number of Telegram app downloads resulting in 24 percent of the total downloads.


tech2 News StaffFeb 08, 2021 10:49:22 IST

In January 2021, Telegram messenger, became the most downloaded app globally with more than 63 million installs. India reported the largest number of downloads resulting in 24 percent of the total downloads, a report by Sensor Tower revealed. This spike is quite likely the consequence of the ripple effect caused by WhatsApp's recent privacy policy update that left many of its users to look for alternatives. As per the report, Indonesia accounted for 10 percent of the total downloads.

(Also Read: WhatsApp row: How messaging app's new privacy policy impacts legal rights of Indian citizens)

Telegram becomes the most downloaded app globally in January 2021, followed by TikTok

Telegram reported 63 million installs last month.

The report revealed that TikTok, which is now banned in India, is the second most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide with 62 million downloads. While China accounted for 17 percent of downloads, the US recorded 10 percent of the total downloads in January. Popular apps like Signal, Facebook and WhatsApp stood at third, fourth and fifth places respectively in the "Top Apps Worldwide for January 2021 by Downloads" report.

In December 2020, the Sensor Tower report revealed that the most downloaded app worldwide was TikTok followed by Facebook. Telegram stood in ninth place whereas WhatsApp secured third place globally.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

Majority of Whatsapp users said they will not use payment features, business chat if app shares info with Facebook, third parties: Survey

Jan 29, 2021
Majority of Whatsapp users said they will not use payment features, business chat if app shares info with Facebook, third parties: Survey
WhatsApp will now ask users for a biometric scan before they can link their account to the desktop app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now ask users for a biometric scan before they can link their account to the desktop app

Jan 28, 2021
FAU-G game ratings fall to 3.5 stars as PUBG fans bomb reviews on PlayStore

FAU-G

FAU-G game ratings fall to 3.5 stars as PUBG fans bomb reviews on PlayStore

Feb 01, 2021
Phone numbers of over 500 million Facebook users on sale through automated Telegram bot

Facebook

Phone numbers of over 500 million Facebook users on sale through automated Telegram bot

Jan 28, 2021
Kurukshetra University undergraduate exams postponed as Haryana govt suspends internet services in state

NewsTracker

Kurukshetra University undergraduate exams postponed as Haryana govt suspends internet services in state

Feb 02, 2021
WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans in terms of updated privacy policy: Centre to Delhi HC

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is treating Indian users differently from Europeans in terms of updated privacy policy: Centre to Delhi HC

Jan 25, 2021

science

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Mars Missions

Perseverance, Tianwen-1, Hope: US, China, UAE spacecrafts to arrive at Mars in quick succession this month

Feb 08, 2021
Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Hayabusa2

Japan scientists to study asteroid Ryugu samples for source of heat, clues of life on Earth

Feb 05, 2021
Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Ocean Habitats

Undersea habitats to change, fragment as human-made sounds drown out their voices: study

Feb 05, 2021
Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Planet

Human growth in recent decades came at 'devastating cost' to nature, planet's economic role: Review

Feb 04, 2021