Messaging app Telegram has released the 4.8.3 version for iOS and 4.8.10 version for Android and with that, it has brought a plethora of interesting features.

The first feature gives you the chance to replace photos or videos with the ones sent previously, and save yourself from further embarrassment.

On clicking the picture or image which you may have mistakenly sent, various options appear such as Pin, Edit, Delete, or Forward. By clicking on the Edit option you can change the photo or video with another photo or video in the picture gallery of your phone.

Additionally, you can also add captions to photos or videos if in case you may have missed on adding it.

The second feature is the 2X button. Via this button, you can fast forward voice messages especially the boring long ones and come to the point faster. This button appears at the top of the chat.

The third feature allows you to mark your messages as read or unread so that you can prioritise your chats.

Other features which are common to both Android and iOS include the option to share detailed information about a contact such as multiple phone numbers of a single contact, their address and birthday.

Additionally, Telegram has also rolled out features exclusively for Android users. This includes a tap and hold your profile picture feature on the chats list to preview chats. Other features include a 'create link' option where you can make text URLs, and the other is cancel messages before sending messages.