President Donald Trump's policy of separating children from their parents who are arrested at the border has received, understandably a lot of hate and negative attention.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border in April and May.

A lot of prominent CEO's like Satya Nadella, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and others have raised their voices pressurising the US government to put an end to Trump's border separation policy.

Microsofts CEO Satya Nadella received a lot of flak over the company's contract with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) — which is the agency that's behind the forced separation of children from their parents.

"Microsoft is not working with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement or US Customs and Border Protection on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border," stated Microsoft on 18 June.

Later a report in The New York Times stated that the company's staff had signed an open letter to CEO Satya Nadella, asking the company to end its operations with ICE.

On 19 June, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook called the policy 'inhumane and heartbreaking'. He even criticised the Trump government for even executing such an action.

According to a report in the Irish Times, Cook said that it was heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of these kids and that this needs to stop.

He also said that he, "always felt everyone should be treated with dignity and respect” and that “In this case, that’s not happening.”

A lot of other CEO's took to social media platforms, like Mark Zuckerberg who, in a Facebook post said, "We need to stop this policy right now."

Other tech company CEO's took to Twitter, with Twitter's CEO, Jack Dorsey tweeting, followed by Google's CEO Sundar Pichai, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Lyft CEO John Zimmer and Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman.

But unapologetically the US President feels otherwise

Also, it was reported that on 19 June the US government left the United Nations Human Rights Council.