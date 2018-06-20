Wednesday, June 20, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 20 June, 2018 10:08 IST

Tim Cook calls forcible separation of children from their families ‘inhumane’

From April through May, nearly 2,000 children were separated from their parents, according to DHS.

Apple CEO Tim Cook criticized the Trump administration’s policy that is separating children from their parents at the United States-Mexico border. He has called the action ‘inhumane and ‘heartbreaking.’

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple WWDC. Image: Reuters

Tim Cook in Dublin on 19 June, according to a report by The Irish Times said that the company plans to work with people in the US government to have a ‘constructive voice’ on this issue.

Microsoft too, in a statement on 18 June, said that they were “dismayed by the forcible separation of children from their families at the border.” The company also denied working on any project with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the agency causing the separation.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what’s happening is inhumane. It needs to stop,” Cook told The Irish Times.

He also said that, the company had “always felt everyone should be treated with dignity and respect” and that “In this case, that’s not happening.”

From April through May, nearly 2,000 children were separated from their parents, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Cook has, in the past spoken to Trump on a number of issues, like the decision to pull out of the Paris climate record.

