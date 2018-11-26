tech2 News Staff

HMD Global has officially teased the launch of Nokia 8.1 in India soon and there is a possibility that the smartphone’s launch may take place on 28 November. The company recently tweeted the launch of a new smartphone with a notch on its display.

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles, HMD Global will be hosting an event in India on 28 November, to officially launch the Nokia 8.1, which will be priced at Rs 23,999.

Nokia India's latest tweet hints that the Nokia 8.1, is after all going be the Nokia X7 because that is the only smartphone from the company with a dark red or rosy color as the video suggests. Check it out.

The picture's about to get rosy with an epic viewing experience. Get ready to #ExpectMore pic.twitter.com/Tj5XfNuN0h — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) November 23, 2018

The Nokia X7 was launched in China last month.

Nokia X7 specifications

The Nokia X7 features a 6.8-inch notched screen with a 1080p resolution. It has Nokia's 'PureDisplay', which is also seen on the Nokia 7.1. It is said to feature SDR to HDR video conversion in real time as well. HMD claims that the X7 has an 86.5 percent screen to body ratio.

The phone is powered by the relatively new and rare Snapdragon 710 SoC and is expected to arrive in storage options which include 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

In terms of optics, there is a dual camera on the back with a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13 MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device offers a 20 MP selfie camera which is being housed in the notch up front. The camera app of the phone uses extensive AI functions like AI bokeh effect, AI recognition for 18 scenes and much more. The lens is Zeiss branded.

The device will run Android 8.1 Oreo for the time-being and 9.0 Pie is expected at a later date.

There is a support for 18 W fast charger to fill half of the 3,500 mAh battery in just 30 minutes. It works over the USB-C port.