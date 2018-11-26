Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Teaser reveals HMD Global may launch Nokia X7 in India on 28 November: Report

Nokia 8.1 is expected to be launched India on 28 November and will be priced at Rs 23,999.

tech2 News Staff Nov 26, 2018 11:38 AM IST

HMD Global has officially teased the launch of Nokia 8.1 in India soon and there is a possibility that the smartphone’s launch may take place on 28 November. The company recently tweeted the launch of a new smartphone with a notch on its display.

According to a recent report by 91Mobiles, HMD Global will be hosting an event in India on 28 November, to officially launch the Nokia 8.1, which will be priced at Rs 23,999.

Nokia India's latest tweet hints that the Nokia 8.1, is after all going be the Nokia X7 because that is the only smartphone from the company with a dark red or rosy color as the video suggests. Check it out.

The Nokia X7 was launched in China last month.

Nokia X7 specifications

The Nokia X7 features a 6.8-inch notched screen with a 1080p resolution. It has Nokia's 'PureDisplay', which is also seen on the Nokia 7.1. It is said to feature SDR to HDR video conversion in real time as well. HMD claims that the X7 has an 86.5 percent screen to body ratio.

The phone is powered by the relatively new and rare Snapdragon 710 SoC and is expected to arrive in storage options which include 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage.

Nokia X7. Image: Nokia

Nokia X7. Image: Nokia

In terms of optics, there is a dual camera on the back with a 12 MP Sony IMX363 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 13 MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The device offers a 20 MP selfie camera which is being housed in the notch up front. The camera app of the phone uses extensive AI functions like AI bokeh effect, AI recognition for 18 scenes and much more. The lens is Zeiss branded.

The device will run Android 8.1 Oreo for the time-being and 9.0 Pie is expected at a later date.

There is a support for 18 W fast charger to fill half of the 3,500 mAh battery in just 30 minutes. It works over the USB-C port.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 expected to launch on 28 November, may be priced at Rs 23,999

Nov 14, 2018

Nokia

Nokia 9 PureView case renders reportedly revealed showing cutout for five lenses

Nov 19, 2018

Oppo A7

Oppo A7 with a 6.2-Inch display, 4,230mAh battery launched at CNY 1,599

Nov 18, 2018

Coolpad M3

Coolpad M3 with 5.85-inch display,13 MP + 5 MP camera unveiled in China at CNY 799

Nov 25, 2018

Asus

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 renders popup showing a notch and thin bezels

Nov 19, 2018

Oppo R17 Pro

Triple camera sporting Oppo R17 Pro could be coming to India soon, reveals tweet

Nov 19, 2018

science

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018