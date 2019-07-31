Wednesday, July 31, 2019Back to
Tata Sky launches new packs and ad campaign for the south Indian market

The Tata Sky campaign introduced in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam aims to convince users about the benefits of DTH over cable.


tech2 News StaffJul 31, 2019 11:58:35 IST

Most of the TV viewers in India are slowly moving towards digital platforms like Netflix, Hotstar and so on. But there is a chunk of the crowd that still likes to watch traditional television. Mumbai-based DTH operator, Tata Sky has launched an ad campaign to maintain its foothold in the market, this time the focus is on the South. Named as "Jinga Jinga Jingalala", the campaign is introduced in local south Indian languages like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

As per the report by Indian TelevisionAnurag Kumar, the chief communications head said that with this campaign, they want to bust the myth that the DTH packs are expensive. The recently introduced channel pricing regime has allowed the viewers to get quality content.

Kumar believes that there are still many viewers that have not shifted to the digital platforms yet and that gives them a huge scope to get more TV viewers on board. With this campaign, they aim to increase their reach in the south Indian markets.

Image: Pixabay.

A short ad teased by the company in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, shows how easy it is to get the Tata Sky DTH connection that too at a starting price of Rs 199 per month.

In the month of May, the company also introduced Tata Sky Binge where Amazon Fire TV Stick users can watch digital content from different applications like Hotstar, Netflix and so on, on a single platform at a subscription cost of Rs 249 per month.

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


