tech2 News Staff

Tata Sky introduces a new service to its catalogue, Tata Sky Binge. The service will be available to all Amazon Fire TV Stick users and will include content from several applications. An exclusive offering called Tata Sky Edition will allow users to watch digital content from different applications on a single platform at a subscription cost of Rs 249 per month.

Tata Sky Binge allows subscribers to watch premium content from across Hotstar, Eros Now, Hungama Play and Sun NXT. Subscribers can also access over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with favourite TV shows of the past seven days. New subscribers of Tata Sky Binge can enjoy free access of Amazon Prime for three months. This Prime access will include benefits in shopping, unlimited access to popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, millions of songs ad-free with Prime Music, eBooks with Prime Reading and exclusive offers and deals on several product launches.

The initial pack will include an Amazon FireTV Stick – Tata Sky Edition and Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app installed, enabling access to content from multiple apps. Subscribers can also get the content that displays the best of Bollywood, Hollywood, Cricket, regional cinema, web-series across a diverse mix of apps, also catch up on the week’s popular English and Hindi TV series and kids content.

