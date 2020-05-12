FP Trending

The price of Taky Sky Binge+ has been cut by Rs 2,000. The new price of the Binge+ is Rs 3,999. Both new and existing subscribers, who wish to upgrade to Binge+, can avail of the reduced prices. The Android-powered set-top box was unveiled by the company in January.

Tata Sky Binge+ is a set top box that allows users to enjoy both live TV and OTT content on one device, without switching between multiple HDMI ports. It supports Google Assistant-based voice search, besides offering access to the Google Play Store.

Apart from the slash in price, customers are now being offered six months of Tata Sky Binge subscription without having to pay any additional cost.

People who have bought Tata Sky Binge + will get access to premium content on OTT apps like Hotstar, SunNXT, Hungama Play, Shemaroo, Eros Now and Disney+. Customers also get three months of Amazon Prime subscription for free.

Tata Sky Broadband last month announced that it would put Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits on its unlimited data plans. It has placed a FUP limit of 1,500 GB per month. The surfing speed decreases to 2 mbps for the rest of the month, once a user crosses this limit.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.