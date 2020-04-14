Tuesday, April 14, 2020Back to
Tata Sky Broadband sets FUP limit on unlimited data plans; speeds to reduce to 2 mbps if usage exceeds 1,500 GB per month

Tata Sky Broadband has revealed that its unlimited data plans will soon come with a FUP limit of 1,500 GB per month


FP TrendingApr 14, 2020 20:12:51 IST

Tata Sky Broadband has revealed that it will be placing Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits on its unlimited data plans.

According to the company’s website, unlimited data plans will soon come with a FUP limit of 1,500 GB per month.

Representational image. Reuters

Once a user crosses this limit, the surfing speeding will decrease to 2 mbps for the rest of the month. The restriction is going to be applied across all unlimited data plans.

Tata Sky Broadband currently offers three unlimited plans each in one month, three month, six months and 12 months category.

In the one month category, it offers Rs 900, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,100 plans. A user who purchases the Rs 900 plan will get 25 mbps speed, while those with Rs 1000 and Rs 1,100 plans have 50 mbps and 100 mbps, respectively.

The three month category also has 25 mbps, 50 mbps and 100 mbps plans which comes at a cost of Rs 2,700, Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,300 respectively.

Under the six-month category, 25 mbps plan costs Rs 4,860 and 50 mbps comes at a price of Rs 5,400. For 100 mbps plan, users have to spend Rs 5,940.

Similarly, in the 12 month category, one has to pay Rs 9,180 for 25 mbps plan and Rs 10,200 for 50 mbps plan. The 100 mbps one costs Rs 11,220.

The company says, “Speed mentioned is maximum for respective plans.” All the price mentioned above are after discount and exclusive of 18 per cent taxes.

