Cyber-security giant Symantec Corp on 18 July introduced a new solution based on threat isolation technology which blocks advanced email attacks on end-user devices.

Named "Email Threat Isolation", the solution helps protect users against spear phishing, credential theft, account takeover and ransomware attacks, the company said in a statement.

The email security solution with integrated threat isolation technology is designed to protect customers from the kind of sophisticated email attacks that have become more prevalent in the Cloud generation.

"Despite significant efforts by our industry to detect and block email-borne threats, messaging remains the primary vector for malware and scams within the enterprise," said Greg Clark, Symantec CEO.

"This revolutionary technology helps enterprises to quickly and easily isolate all malicious email content — both internal and external — to substantially reduce inherent risks within messaging applications," Clark said.

The technology works by creating a secure remote execution environment between users and malicious content.

It sends web traffic from suspicious links to this remote environment, which confines all malicious activity, and only sends a safe visual representation of the content down to the user.

In addition, this solution can render such sites in read-only mode which prevents unsuspecting employees from disclosing sensitive information such as corporate credentials, according to Symantec.

"Further, because the technology is Cloud-based, organisations can be up and running quickly and easily, reducing stress on already taxed IT teams," Clark added.