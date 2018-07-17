Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 17 July, 2018 15:23 IST

Walmart announces partnership with Microsoft for Cloud innovation projects

Walmart has selected a full range of Microsoft Cloud solutions, including Azure and Microsoft 365.

Aiming to make shopping faster and easier for millions of customers, cash-and-carry major Walmart on 17 July announced a five-year strategic partnership with Microsoft.

Already using Microsoft services for critical applications and workloads, Walmart will now embark on a broad set of Cloud innovation projects that leverage Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data platform solutions for a wide range of external customer-facing services and internal business applications.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"Walmart's commitment to technology is centred around creating incredibly convenient ways for customers to shop and empowering associates to do their best work," Doug McMillon, CEO, Walmart, said in a statement.

"Whether it's combined with our agile cloud platform or leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to work smarter, we believe Microsoft will be a strong partner in driving our ability to innovate further," McMillon added.

Walmart has selected a full range of Microsoft Cloud solutions, including Azure and Microsoft 365, for enterprise-wide use to help standardise across the company's family of brands.

"The world's leading companies run on our Cloud, and I'm thrilled to partner with Walmart to accelerate their digital transformation with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Under the partnership, Walmart and Microsoft engineers will collaborate on the assessment, development and support phase of moving hundreds of existing applications to Cloud native architectures.

To grow and enhance the online experience, the company will migrate a significant portion of walmart.com and samsclub.com to Azure, including its Cloud-powered check-out, thus, enabling Walmart to grow and reach more global markets than before.

tags


latest videos

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

also see

Teams

Microsoft introduces free version of its workplace collaboration software Teams

Jul 13, 2018

IBM

IBM is set to provide Hindi translation service using its AI platform Watson

Jul 09, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's shares dropped nearly 5% after company's IPO debut on Hong Kong Exchange

Jul 09, 2018

Facebook

Facebook data breach investigation scope to be broadened by FBI, SEC and DoJ

Jul 03, 2018

Google Cloud

Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant quits after seven months; speculated to head Intel

Jul 04, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart deal in line with govt's FDI policy; acquisition to boost manufacturing, provide skilled jobs: Walmart

Jul 03, 2018

science

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018

Genetics

Gene-editing, hailed as future of disease eradication, seriously damages DNA: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Bread

Researchers find 14,500-year-old flatbread at prehistoric site in Jordan

Jul 17, 2018