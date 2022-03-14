Monday, March 14, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Stephen Hawking death anniversary: Here are some of his groundbreaking theories

Hawking’s book A Brief History of Time, was an international bestseller and remains influential since it was first published in the 1980s


FP TrendingMar 12, 2022 07:39:32 IST

British physicist Stephen Hawking passed away on this day, 14 March, in the year 2018. His death at the age of 76 left his admirers, as well as people in the scientific community, in deep shock.

Hawking, who battled amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for over five decades, was told he had less than three years to live when he was first diagnosed. However, he did not let the disease stop him from becoming an icon in the scientific community.

The physicist connected quantum mechanics (which focuses on how electrons and positrons work) with the theory of relativity, according to The Verge. This remains one of his biggest achievements.

Hawking’s book A Brief History of Time, was an international bestseller and remains influential since it was first published in the 1980s. The book was much-loved among readers for simplifying complex theories related to the origin of the universe, black holes and other topics.

Apart from immense contributions to physics, Hawking was also a pop culture icon and made appearances in several shows including The Big Bang Theory and The Simpsons.

Stephen Hawking’s contribution to the scientific community, will always remain valuable. On his death anniversary, here are some of his ground-breaking theories:

  • In the 1960s, Hawking, along with Roger Penrose, applied Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity to the origin of the cosmos. The theory implied that space and time began with the Big Bang, and would end with black holes.
  • According to Hawking, if the universe began from a singularity or a just one infinitely small point, questions about what was before the Big Bang, were useless.
  • He also gave more solid mathematical backing to the idea of black holes, which  had first been theorised by Albert Einstein in 1916.
  • Hawking also demonstrated that black holes actually emit radiation. The phenomenon was later named the Hawking radiation in his honour. The physicist also discovered that black holes can explode and die. His ideas also led to the discovery that black holes were not actually black , but “white-hot”.
  • Hawking theorised that the event horizons of black holes, “the boundary beyond which nothing can ever escape", could never shrink. This was later known Hawking’s area theorem. In 2021, physicists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology confirmed the theory.
  • Hawking also postulated that when a star dies, its mass collapses into a singularity, which then leads to the formation of a black hole.

His work has made black holes more understandable to both the scientific community and the general public.
Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Remembering Albert Einstein: Inspirational quotes of the Nobel laureate on 143rd birth anniversary

Mar 14, 2022
Remembering Albert Einstein: Inspirational quotes of the Nobel laureate on 143rd birth anniversary
Bangladesh rest all-rounder Shakib for South Africa tour

Bangladesh rest all-rounder Shakib for South Africa tour

Mar 09, 2022
AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC to make tournament debut in Riyadh

KickingAround

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC to make tournament debut in Riyadh

Mar 03, 2022
Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death in its largest known mass execution in it's modern history

NewsTracker

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death in its largest known mass execution in it's modern history

Mar 13, 2022
South Africa vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan backflips on decision to withdraw from tour

South Africa vs Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan backflips on decision to withdraw from tour

Mar 12, 2022
UEFA opens investigation into PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's angry tirade after Champions League exit

KickingAround

UEFA opens investigation into PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's angry tirade after Champions League exit

Mar 11, 2022

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021