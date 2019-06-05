tech2 News Staff

After the launch of several music streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music recently, Indian music lovers have been exposed to a whole new palette of music from all over the world. Spotify has come up with the data that tells what the listeners like to hear and at what time.

According to Spotify data, more than two million users start like to kick off their day with workout music which includes tracks like Sucker by Jonas Brothers, If I Can't have you by Shawn Mendes, and motivational mixes that include High on Life by Martin Garrix, Bonn. The beast mode is also one of the most trending playlists during this morning workout session.

Further in the day, during the 10-4 pm bracket, users are generally busy with plenty of tasks whether it is a student working on some college project or an employee with office work. As per the data, people prefer to listen to soothing and chill music to completely finish the work while grooving on some good music. Falling like the stars by James Arthur, August by Amega are few of the tracks that users listen to during this time.

After having a long tiring day, people shift from the work mode to party mode obviously. This is the time when people are hooked on to the party hits like I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Beiber, Sweet But Psyscho by Ava Max and so on.

At last, as per the Spotify data, Indian listeners like to listen to some love songs and eventually move on to peaceful instrumental music before calling it a night.

