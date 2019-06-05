Wednesday, June 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Spotify's new data gives insight into what Indians like to listen during the day

According to Spotify, more than two million users like to kick off their day with workout music.

tech2 News StaffJun 05, 2019 15:27:11 IST

After the launch of several music streaming services like Spotify and YouTube Music recently, Indian music lovers have been exposed to a whole new palette of music from all over the world. Spotify has come up with the data that tells what the listeners like to hear and at what time.

(Also Read: K-Pop is among the most liked genres by millennial in India: Spotify)

According to Spotify data, more than two million users start like to kick off their day with workout music which includes tracks like Sucker by Jonas Brothers, If I Can't have you by Shawn Mendes, and motivational mixes that include High on Life by Martin Garrix, Bonn. The beast mode is also one of the most trending playlists during this morning workout session.

Spotifys new data gives insight into what Indians like to listen during the day

Spotify. Reuters

Further in the day, during the 10-4 pm bracket, users are generally busy with plenty of tasks whether it is a student working on some college project or an employee with office work. As per the data, people prefer to listen to soothing and chill music to completely finish the work while grooving on some good music. Falling like the stars by James Arthur, August by Amega are few of the tracks that users listen to during this time.

(Also Read:  Spotify's testing a feature that lets you share control of your music queue with friends)

After having a long tiring day, people shift from the work mode to party mode obviously. This is the time when people are hooked on to the party hits like I Don't Care by Ed Sheeran and Justin Beiber, Sweet But Psyscho by Ava Max and so on.

At last, as per the Spotify data, Indian listeners like to listen to some love songs and eventually move on to peaceful instrumental music before calling it a night.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

ConnectTheDots

What Tips-Wynk legal row, invoking Section 31D of Indian Copyright Act, means for music fans

May 27, 2019
What Tips-Wynk legal row, invoking Section 31D of Indian Copyright Act, means for music fans
K-Pop is among the most liked genres by millennial in India: Spotify

Spotify

K-Pop is among the most liked genres by millennial in India: Spotify

May 21, 2019
Spotify's testing a feature that lets you share control of your music queue with friends

Spotify

Spotify's testing a feature that lets you share control of your music queue with friends

Jun 01, 2019
Apple to be reportedly probed by Justice Department's Antitrust division and FTC

Apple

Apple to be reportedly probed by Justice Department's Antitrust division and FTC

Jun 04, 2019
TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

TikTok

TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to launch a paid music service in India soon

May 21, 2019
Apple to court developers at WWDC 2019 after criticism of App store being a walled garden

Apple

Apple to court developers at WWDC 2019 after criticism of App store being a walled garden

Jun 03, 2019

science

World Environment Day 2019: Four sustainable technologies to help save our oceans

World Environment Day 2019: Four sustainable technologies to help save our oceans

Jun 05, 2019
Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Cervical Cancer

Study show some women more likely to develop cervical cancer, help in early detection

Jun 04, 2019
Nipah Virus Outbreak: Five things you should do to keep yourself safe, uninfected

Nipah Virus Outbreak

Nipah Virus Outbreak: Five things you should do to keep yourself safe, uninfected

Jun 04, 2019
Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Heatwave

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Jun 04, 2019