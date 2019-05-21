tech2 News Staff

After making its debut in India almost two months earlier, music streaming service Spotify gained popularity from the consumers quickly. These subscribers include many millennials and Spotify has revealed insights depicting their music listening preferences in India.

The insights suggest that millennials are expanding and experimenting with the taste of music, especially when it comes to international artists. Since the official launch of Spotify in February in India, 18-24 year-olds streamed a wide genre of music, and the three trends that became the highlight are collaborative tracks with DJs, newly-discovered artists, and artists creating sleep/meditation songs. Artists like Normani collaborating with Khalid for Love Lies or CHVRCHES with Marshmello for Here With Me are gaining attention from many.

The newly-discovered artist's tracks category is also popular, whether it is the new girl gang like Twice or boy band such as Tomorrow X Together or independent artists like Sunmi, this category is basically dominated by the K-Pop genre, 25 percent to be more precise. The last segment that has managed to stay on top of the playlists of Indian millennials is artists creating sleep and meditation songs like Steven Goldmung, Rand Aldo and Primer Dia. Other international artists getting fans in India are Haley Reinhart and Kurt Hugo Schneider, San Tsui and DSharp whose tracks are listed with other famous songs like Can’t Help Falling in Love and Girls Like you.

The advent of streaming services has shown us that the dominance of Hindi film soundtracks is slowly but surely declining. Examining the Top 50 tracks on the all-genre charts on JioSaavn and Wynk, which are updated weekly, and Apple Music and Spotify, which are updated daily – it’s clear that the majority of the most streamed tunes in the country are from recent Hindi film releases.

Spotify had also launched 'Spotify Lite' in India this month which is a lightweight version of the app. It makes an ideal option for older phones with limited storage as it's only an 8.47 MB download.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.