Tuesday, May 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

K-Pop is among the most liked genres by millennial in India: Spotify

Popular trends on Spotify India are collaborative tracks, new artists and meditation songs.

tech2 News StaffMay 21, 2019 17:20:05 IST

After making its debut in India almost two months earlier, music streaming service Spotify gained popularity from the consumers quickly. These subscribers include many millennials and Spotify has revealed insights depicting their music listening preferences in India.

The insights suggest that millennials are expanding and experimenting with the taste of music, especially when it comes to international artists. Since the official launch of Spotify in February in India, 18-24 year-olds streamed a wide genre of music, and the three trends that became the highlight are collaborative tracks with DJs, newly-discovered artists, and artists creating sleep/meditation songs. Artists like Normani collaborating with Khalid for Love Lies or CHVRCHES with Marshmello for Here With Me are gaining attention from many.

K-Pop is among the most liked genres by millennial in India: Spotify

Spotify logo. Image: Reuters

The newly-discovered artist's tracks category is also popular, whether it is the new girl gang like Twice or boy band such as Tomorrow X Together or independent artists like Sunmi, this category is basically dominated by the K-Pop genre, 25 percent to be more precise. The last segment that has managed to stay on top of the playlists of Indian millennials is artists creating sleep and meditation songs like Steven Goldmung, Rand Aldo and Primer Dia. Other international artists getting fans in India are Haley Reinhart and Kurt Hugo Schneider, San Tsui and DSharp whose tracks are listed with other famous songs like Can’t Help Falling in Love and Girls Like you.

The advent of streaming services has shown us that the dominance of Hindi film soundtracks is slowly but surely declining. Examining the Top 50 tracks on the all-genre charts on JioSaavn and Wynk, which are updated weekly, and Apple Music and Spotify, which are updated daily – it’s clear that the majority of the most streamed tunes in the country are from recent Hindi film releases.

Spotify had also launched 'Spotify Lite' in India this month which is a lightweight version of the app. It makes an ideal option for older phones with limited storage as it's only an 8.47 MB download.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison


also see

Spotify

Spotify Lite Beta launched in India to cater to old and low-end smartphones

May 13, 2019
Spotify Lite Beta launched in India to cater to old and low-end smartphones
Spotify is testing its first ever hardware – a voice-activated device for cars

Spotify

Spotify is testing its first ever hardware – a voice-activated device for cars

May 18, 2019

science

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019