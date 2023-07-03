Streaming Wars: Spotify to take on YouTube, plans streaming music videos in app

According to a report by Bloomberg News, Spotify is considering the addition of full-length music videos to its app. This move aims to enhance its competitiveness against platforms like TikTok and YouTube by attracting more Gen Z audiences.

Currently, Spotify allows artists to upload looping GIFs, known as “canvases,” that play alongside their music tracks. The company has also started discussions with partners regarding the potential introduction of full-length music videos.

The push for video content

As of late, video content has proven to be more lucrative than audio in the streaming media industry. Spotify has been gradually incorporating video features into its platform, such as “clips,” which are short videos under 30 seconds that artists can use to engage with their audience, similar to TikTok.

In an effort to compete with YouTube and TikTok’s popularity, Spotify introduced a music home screen reminiscent of TikTok, allowing users to preview featured videos before listening to a full track. Additionally, the platform now hosts over 100,000 podcasts with videos, showing Spotify’s commitment to expanding its video offerings.

To strengthen its position further, Spotify has ventured into original series creation and collaborations with media companies like Paramount Global and Vice Media. This led to the inclusion of TV content, including clips from the Comedy Central show “Broad City,” in the Spotify app, although some of these partnerships have expired.

Streaming market’s upward rise

Despite this, the company continues to explore new avenues to appeal to a broader audience and remain competitive in the rapidly evolving streaming service market.

On the other hand, ByteDance is reportedly exploring ways to expand its music streaming service, Resso, into regions where Spotify is already present. TikTok has also emerged as a significant platform for music discovery, benefiting various musical artists.

As competition intensifies, with YouTube expanding its music and podcast offerings and ByteDance exploring ways to expand its music streaming service, Resso, into Spotify’s regions, Spotify is determined to stay ahead in the race for dominance in the streaming industry.

