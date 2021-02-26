Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
Spotify tests new redesigned UI for library with artists, playlists, podcasts, and albums categories: Report

The new UI shows the 'create playlist' option moved to the top right corner and has a new search button just next to it.


FP TrendingFeb 26, 2021 11:58:24 IST

Spotify has started testing a new interface for its library that will make it easy for users to view content on the app. The new interface displays all the content ranging from podcasts to music in one feed, in both grid and list layouts. Spotted by Android Police, the new Spotify library now shows different categories for artists, playlists, podcasts, and albums on top in a more evident way. The feed also shows playlists, songs, podcasts, albums, and artists based on how lately they were played.

Spotify is also working on an option for users to share lyrics on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

There is also a category for downloaded content that appears on top among the different bubbles for other content. On tapping, it shows the downloaded content for offline listening.

New Spotify playlist layout. Image: Android Police

New Spotify playlist layout. Image: Android Police

Android Police notes that, while it does show offline playlists, the interface also displays the content and not just the downloaded songs, making it easier to navigate the downloaded content that the users have to access by tapping on the filter button.

For now, the testing seems to be limited and there is no word on when the feature would be rolled out for users. Spotify didn't even mention the new UI during its recent Stream On event.

According to the XDA Developers report, Spotify is also working on an option for users to share lyrics on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For now, the music streaming service only allows users to share songs on social networks.

