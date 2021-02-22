Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
Spotify Stream On event highlights: Over the next few days, Spotify will be expanded to 80 new markets worldwide

tech2 News StaffFeb 22, 2021 23:33:39 IST

Post the event, Daniel Ek, Spotify founder and CEO, and CFO Paul Vogel will be hosting an Investor Discussion and Q&A related to the Stream On event.

  • 23:24 (IST)

    And now you enjoy these beautiful 9 minutes of Justin Bieber! 

  • 23:21 (IST)

    The first two episode of Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen's new podcast are now out of Spotify

  • 23:15 (IST)

    Over the next few days, Spotify will be expanded to 80 new markets worldwide

  • 23:13 (IST)

  • 23:12 (IST)

    In the next few months, Spotify will be rolling out a new beta feature via Anchor called "Paid Podcast Content"

    This will give podcasters new ways to monetise their content. You can sign up for the beta on blog.anchor.fm/streamon.

  • 23:09 (IST)

    Spotify Ad Studio will now also include podcasts starting with originals, exclusive content

    This will eventually be extended to third-party podcasts.

  • 23:07 (IST)

    Spotify announced 'Spotify Audience Network', "where advertisers can buy across a network of original, exclusive and independent podcasts"

    This tool is aimed at bringing bringing creators and advertisers closer. 

  • 23:05 (IST)

  • 23:03 (IST)

  • 23:03 (IST)

  • 23:02 (IST)

    On Spotify, "57,000 artists represent 90 monthly streams": that's a 4x increased in 6 years

    In last 4 years, over 82 percent recording artists catalogues generated over $1 million a year across recording and publishing. 

  • 22:59 (IST)

  • 22:58 (IST)

    In 2021, Spotify for Artists will be available in 25 new languages

  • 22:57 (IST)

  • 22:54 (IST)

    In the US, Spotify will soon allow teams on the platform to book campaign easily through the 'Marquee Campaign' feature

  • 22:52 (IST)

    Spotify for Artists is currently being used by over 1 million creators

  • 22:49 (IST)

  • 22:46 (IST)

    Spotify library includes over 70 million tracks, 4.5 billion playlists, and over 2 million podcasts

    Spotify's chief R&D officer says that every hour over 50,000 hours of content is uploaded on the platform.

  • 22:43 (IST)

    Spotify will soon also rollout interactive features like polls and Q&As

  • 22:41 (IST)

    Spotify will soon also allow creators to add video to podcasts

  • 22:40 (IST)

    Spotify announces partnership with Wordpress that will let new creators turn their written content directly into podcasts

    This creator tool is available starting today.

  • 22:38 (IST)

    "Future formats of audio"

    Spotify lets creators curate songs from the platform's music catalogue directly into their podcast. For listeners, they are able to use this feature to discover and find new music they hear in this episodes.

  • 22:34 (IST)

    In 2020, 8 out of evert 10 new podcast on Spotify was created using Anchor

  • 22:30 (IST)

    Spotify is also partnering with Warner Brothers to bring DC universe to life in audio

  • 22:29 (IST)

    Avengers: Endgame directors’ AGBO production company signs multi-year podcast deal with Spotify

    The directors will produce several series for Spotify.

  • 22:25 (IST)

    Spotify SoundUp is being expanded from six to 14 countries, including India

    SoundUp aims at diversity and help push voices of budding podcasters

  • 22:16 (IST)

    Spotify now has over 2 million podcasts 

    The platform saw an increase of 1,500% podcasts in last 3 years

  • 22:14 (IST)

    Spotify SoundBetter is a new tool announced which will let creators hire other music production professionals 

  • 22:11 (IST)

    Spotify HiFi is apparently meant for users who are interested in "high quality audio"

  • 22:09 (IST)

    Spotify will be launching a new subscription offering called Spotify HiFi later this year

  • 22:08 (IST)

    Spotify recently released the Songwriter Hub on the platform for better discovery

  • 22:06 (IST)

    Spotify now shows song-writer and producer credits on the albums/songs

  • 22:06 (IST)

    Spotify to soon rollout Instagram Stories-like feature called Spotify Clips

    Spotify is already testing this feature with select users in select regions.

  • 22:04 (IST)

    Artists like BlackPink, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift users Spotify's Enhanced Album feature in 2020

  • 22:01 (IST)

    With Radar, Spotify says it help emerge 175 artists around the world in 2020

  • 21:59 (IST)

    "...we are helping listeners discover artists they have never heard before, 16 billion times a month", Co-head of Music at Spotify said. 

  • 21:58 (IST)

    In 2020, Spotify added 76,000 artists to its playlists for the very first time.

  • 21:56 (IST)

    "Over 60,000 new track are delivered to Spotify everyday", Spotify's co-head of Music said. 

  • 21:51 (IST)

    Daniel Ek says over the next few days Spotify's global footprint will be aggresilvely increased so as to make it available to over a billion people around the world

  • 21:49 (IST)

    Spotify's 'mission':

  • 21:48 (IST)

    "We are in the midst of an explosion of audio creation", says Daniel Ek.

  • 21:47 (IST)

    Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek believes that the platform could have over 50 million creators by 2025

  • 21:47 (IST)

    Spotify had over 8 million creators as of the end of 2020

  • 21:44 (IST)

    Spotify is available on 2,000 different devices

  • 21:42 (IST)

    Since 2008, Spotify has expanded to 93 markets, says Daniel Ek

    The streaming platfrom currently accounts for over 345 million listeners

  • 21:39 (IST)

    Daniel Ek talks about the "Audio Renaissance" how the streaming industry has "completely changed over the last decade

    Ek says, in 2020 more than 1.8 million albums were released on Spotify.

  • 21:34 (IST)

    The event is live...

    Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has taken over!

  • 21:31 (IST)

    You can watch the Stream On event here:

  • 21:11 (IST)

    Spotify Stream on livestream kicks off at 9.30 pm IST

    The event will be live-streamed on Spotify's micro-website dedicated for the event, on For The Recordand YouTube.

  • 20:47 (IST)

    Investor Discussion and Q&A

    Post the Stream On event, Spotity CEO Daniel Ek, and CFO Paul Vogel, will be hosting an Investor Discussion and Q&A. 

    read more

Spotify is hosting the 'Stream On' event at 9.30 pm IST tonight (click here for local time). The event will be live-streamed on Spotify's micro-website dedicated for the event, on For the Record, and YouTube At the event, Spotify will be sharing the latest in the global audio streaming to reveal how far it's come and what are its plans for the year 2021. There will also be announcements around some new features, creator tools and partnerships at the event.

Spotify Stream On event highlights: Over the next few days, Spotify will be expanded to 80 new markets worldwide

Spotify's future roadmap has podcast written all over it. Image: tech2

Post the event, Daniel Ek, Spotify founder and chief executive officer, and Paul Vogel, Spotify's chief financial officer, will be hosting an Investor Discussion and Q&A related to the Stream On event, which you can tune in to on the Spotify Investor Relations website under the Events tabs.



