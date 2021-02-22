Monday, February 22, 2021Back to
Spotify to host 'Stream On' event at 9.30 pm IST tonight: How to tune in, what to expect

At the event, Spotify will be sharing the latest in the global audio streaming to reveal how far it's come and what are its plans for the year 2021.


Nandini YadavFeb 22, 2021 15:00:08 IST

Spotify is hosting a global virtual event called 'Stream On' tonight at 9.30 pm IST. You can check the local time for the event here. Spotify has created a micro website for the event on which it will be live-streaming the event. The event will also be available on demand on both For the Record and YouTube. You will not require a login to gain access to view the event, it is open to all to view. You can also watch the LIVE coverage of the event on our website and Twitter page. The event is expected to run for approximately 90 minutes.

Spotify to host Stream On event at 9.30 pm IST tonight: How to tune in, what to expect

Image: Reuters

At the event, Spotify will be sharing the latest in the global audio streaming to reveal how far it's come and what are its plans for the year 2021. There will also be announcements around some new features, creator tools and partnerships at the event.

Post the event, Daniel Ek, Spotify founder and chief executive officer, and Paul Vogel, Spotify's chief financial officer, will be hosting an Investor Discussion and Q&A related to the Stream On event, which you can tune in to on the Spotify Investor Relations website under the Events tabs.

