tech2 News Staff

Spotify is bringing its family subscription plan in India, which is priced at Rs 179 per month.

The subscription will allow access to the premium version of the music streaming app and the plan will account for up to six people. Each member will be able to use the account individually, and the master account holder will be billed at the end of each month. (Spotify's family plan page was not active at the time of writing this story.)

The family plan for Spotify will also come with parental controls, which will allow the master account holder to add some filters for other members who are part of the plan. The family plan will also offer a playlist called Family Mix based on all the tunes your family is listening to.

In contrast, Apple Music offers family plan, which is priced at Rs 149 per month.

Spotify was launched in India back in February this year, and it is priced at Rs 119 per month. Similar to Apple Music, Spotify also offers student discounts on its premium plans.

In May this year, Spotify also launched the Lite Beta version of the app in India. Spotify Lite, much like all the other 'Lite' apps out there, uses less storage (only 8.47 MB), making it an ideal option for older phones with limited storage. The lighter app can be downloaded separately and can be used either alongside or independently from the main Spotify app.

Spotify Lite essentially lets you play your favourite songs and artists on demand, discovers new music, keeps track of storage (has control over cache and ability to clear it), keeps track of data and works on all low-end Android phones in all network conditions.