Spotify Lite with simpler UI, 10 MB size launched in India: Here's how it works

Spotify Lite is ideal for older devices with limited storage or for users who live in poor connectivity areas.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 11:04:50 IST

After releasing a beta version of Spotify Lite in May this year, the public version of the app has officially launched today.

For the uninitiated, Spotify Lite is a lighter and a simplified version of the core Spotify app, ideal for older devices and operating systems, phones with limited storage or for users who live in poor connectivity areas. The Lite app weighs just 10 MB in size, which is way smaller than the main app that occupies 28 MB of storage. As of now, the Lite app is only available for Android.

Spotify Lite is now available on the Google Play in 36 markets starting today. These include: India, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia.

Spotify Lite with simpler UI, 10 MB size launched in India: Heres how it works

Spotify Lite is now available for download on the Play Store. Image: tech2

Spotify Lite can be downloaded separately, both for Free and Spotify Premium users, and used either alongside or independently from the main Spotify app on all Android phones running version 4.3 or higher. You will also be able to use your logins for the core Spotify app to log in to the Lite app.

Despite being a lighter version, Spotify Lite will still let you search and play songs, save them, share with others, get music recommendation, get customised playlist suggestions.

Spotify Lite's UI is almost identical to that of the main app.

How does Spotify Lite work?

Spotify Lite pretty much works like the main Spotify app. However, it also comes with some additional features like tracking storage and data usage, setting a data limit, and receiving notifications when you reach that limit. The Spotify Lite app will also let you clear cache with just a tap in case you are running low on storage on your device.

How to download Spotify Lite?

You can find and download Spotify Lite from the Google Play Store. Just search for ‘Spotify’ and find Spotify Lite next to the main Spotify app. As mentioned above, regardless of you being a free or Spotify Premium user, you can download both the main and the lite app on your device. Just make sure your smartphone is running Android version 4.3 or higher.

Saved data on Spotify main app also shows on the Lite app

If you are using the same logins for the core and the Lite app, then whatever music and playlists you save on the Spotify Lite app will show on the main app and vice-versa.

