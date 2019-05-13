Monday, May 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Spotify Lite Beta launched in India to cater to old and low-end smartphones

Spotify Lite can be downloaded separately and can even be used both alongside the main Spotify app.

tech2 News StaffMay 13, 2019 13:49:11 IST

Spotify made its way into the Indian market barely two months back and has since gained a considerable amount of popularity, despite being late to the party.

But Spotify isn't stopping there. After successful tests in Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Mexico, and Brazil, Spotify Lite is now available for download in India.

Spotify Lite, much like all the other 'Lite' apps out there, uses less storage (only 8.47 MB), making it an ideal option for older phones with limited storage.

The lighter app can be downloaded separately and can be used either alongside or independently from the main Spotify app.

Spotify Lite Beta launched in India to cater to old and low-end smartphones

Spotify Lite Beta is now available for download on the Play Store. Image: tech2

Spotify Lite essentially lets you play your favourite songs and artists on demand, discovers new music, keeps track of storage (has control over cache and ability to clear it), keeps track of data and works on all low-end Android phones in all network conditions.

Announcing Spotify Lite in India, Managing Director for India, Amarjit Batra said, "When Spotify launched in India two months ago, we had committed to localising the app so that more and more people can listen to music. Spotify Lite Beta is a step in that direction as it enables users to play millions of songs for free, takes up less space on phones, and saves data when used on the go."

Spotify Lite's UI is almost identical to that of the main app.

Spotify Lite's UI is almost identical to that of the main app.

"Our ambition is to be available on all platforms that make sense to our users, and make the music streaming experience as seamless as possible," Batra added.

Spotify claims that the even works when the network is patchy, or when users are struggling with the internet making it the perfect choice for those on the go. Additionally, all of these features are friendly to low-end smartphones and will give you a better experience of the app in general.

Spotify has 207 million active users across 76 countries and 96 million of these users are Spotify Premium subscribers.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout guest Ravichandran Ashwin explains the variations he used in IPL 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google I/O 2019 | Everything that Google announced on stage in six minutes

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh


also see

Spotify

Spotify has touched 100 million paid subscribers for its Premium service

Apr 29, 2019
Spotify has touched 100 million paid subscribers for its Premium service
EU set to launch a formal probe on Apple Music over Spotify's competition criticism

Spotify

EU set to launch a formal probe on Apple Music over Spotify's competition criticism

May 06, 2019

science

Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

Wildlife

Three hundred Himalayan yaks starve to death from unsually cold winter weather

May 13, 2019
Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

Fish eyes

Deep-sea fish species can see colour in pitch dark with unique gene adaptation

May 10, 2019
Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could wean the world off fossil fuels

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019