The music streaming app, Spotify, has helmed its position in the market by attracting more and more users with its regular features updates. Spotify is now growing its user base with a new app called Spotify Kids. The app is aimed at children of three years of age and above. As per the website, this app has rolled out in Ireland (starting 30 October) for now but will eventually come to other countries in the coming months.

One thing that you would want to note here is that you will have to make a separate Spotify account for your child on this app. You can get this app if you have the Premium Family subscription plan (at Rs 179 per month). All you need to do is get the family subscription plan, download the Spotify Kids app from Play Store or App Store and sign up with a separate kid's account and you are good to go.

Spotify Kids will have handpicked curations for kids that will include TV shows, movies, playlists that will help them sing along during activities like bedtime, homework, playtime and more.

Also, the app offers small UI differences based on the age of the kid you create the account for. For example, the artwork for younger kids is softer and character-based, while content for older kids is more realistic and detailed. As per the company, the kids will be able to listen to ad-free music and they will not be exposed to any explicit content the parents would disapprove of.

Parents will have control over the content being streamed in the app and they can switch accounts whenever they want.

The company has recently rolled out its Premium Family subscription plan in India and there might be chances that Spotify Kids will also arrive in India soon.

