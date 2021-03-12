Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
Spotify adds support for 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, others

New languages include Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Bengali.


tech2 News StaffMar 12, 2021 10:50:51 IST

Earlier last month at the Stream On event, Spotify announced that it will be adding 36 new languages to the platform. The music streaming platform has now rolled out 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Bengali. Users can now change their default language of the app to any of these Indian languages. Spotify has also added Afrikaans, Amharic, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Simplified Chinese, Croatian, Danish, Estonian, Filipino, Icelandic, Latvian, Lithuanian, Nepali, Norwegian, Odia, Persian, Portuguese for Portugal, Romanian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Ukrainian and Zulu.

Spotify adds support for 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, others

With the addition of these languages, the app now has 62 languages in total.

As per a statement by Spotify, "We’re committed to bringing the best in audio content to our users in India. To do that, we want to ensure our experience is accessible in the languages our users speak - no matter where they are. This expansion will unlock an even more localised experience for our users, giving more listeners the ability to access Spotify in their native tongue."

With the addition of these languages, the app now supports 62 languages in total.

