tech2 News Staff

Earlier last month at the Stream On event, Spotify announced that it will be adding 36 new languages to the platform. The music streaming platform has now rolled out 12 Indian languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Bengali. Users can now change their default language of the app to any of these Indian languages. Spotify has also added Afrikaans, Amharic, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Simplified Chinese, Croatian, Danish, Estonian, Filipino, Icelandic, Latvian, Lithuanian, Nepali, Norwegian, Odia, Persian, Portuguese for Portugal, Romanian, Serbian, Slovak, Slovenian, Ukrainian and Zulu.

As per a statement by Spotify, "We’re committed to bringing the best in audio content to our users in India. To do that, we want to ensure our experience is accessible in the languages our users speak - no matter where they are. This expansion will unlock an even more localised experience for our users, giving more listeners the ability to access Spotify in their native tongue."

With the addition of these languages, the app now supports 62 languages in total.