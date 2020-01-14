Tuesday, January 14, 2020Back to
Spotify and Warner Chappell reportedly sign global licensing deal to end legal battle in India

The dispute between Spotify and Warner Chappell rendered several artists’ music to be unavailable in India.


tech2 News StaffJan 14, 2020 19:31:43 IST

The almost year-long legal battle between Spotify and Warner Chappell has reportedly ended in India. Both companies have come to an agreement to sign a global licensing deal. It will allow Spotify to stream the catalogue of music covered under Warner Music’s publishing company that was blocked earlier.

Representative Image.

A report from TechCrunch states that the announcement was made today (14 January). Music from several popular artists and bands including Green Day, Led Zeppelin, Linkin Park, David Guetta, My Chemical Romance, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, etc., were blocked in India. This came after Warner Music went to the Bombay High Court to file an injunction against Spotify in India from streaming their music.

The report mentions a Warner Chappell spokesperson talking about the new deal valuing its songwriters’ music and expanding its licensed partnership with Spotify to India. A Spotify spokesperson told TechCrunch that it was “pleased” the agreement and it wanted to help songwriters and artists to connect with more fans.

Spotify was officially launched in India in February in a free and premium model. The Premium subscription had a three-month trial period and went for Rs 119 per month after that. For Students, the Premium plan is available for only Rs 59 per month. Later, a Family Premium subscription was also launched in India that allows up to six members of your family to use a single plan at Rs 179 per month.

The songs that were blocked because of the licensing issues are yet to be available in the app at the time this article was published. We have reached out to Spotify for a comment and the article will be updated as soon as we receive a statement.

