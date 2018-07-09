Since the last couple of days, Elon Musk has been continually tweeting about how the 12 young soccer players and their coach can potentially be rescued from the cave in Thailand.

13 of them, had gone to explore a cave in Thailand on 23 June, and ever since, they had been stuck in there due to rising floodwaters.

Two days ago, Musk decided to chip in and announced that SpaceX was working on a kid-sized submarine, pronto. He said that he and his engineers have chalked the “primary path” to free the group. They will be building a “tiny, kid-size submarine”, which uses the “liquid oxygen transfer tube” of SpaceX’s Falcon rocket as the hull.

Got more great feedback from Thailand. Primary path is basically a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of Falcon rocket as hull. Light enough to be carried by 2 divers, small enough to get through narrow gaps. Extremely robust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

Some good feedback from cave experts in Thailand. Iterating with them on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try. Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

Per the latest update, three boys and the coach are out, nine of them are yet to be rescued. Soon after this update, Musk also tweeted that the submarine he and his SpaceX engineers are working on is now just 8 hours from being completed, post which it will be sent on a 17-hour flight to Thailand. (According to that given timeline, the submarine should already be in flight, at the time of writing this story.)

A few hours ago, Musk did share tweets about the submarine being tested in Los Angeles.

Testing underwater in LA pool pic.twitter.com/CDO2mtjP2D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2018

Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage pic.twitter.com/2z01Ut3vxJ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018

Musk has also recently added a tweet to the thread saying that both SpaceX and Boring Company, would be sending engineers to Thailand to see how they could help.

His Twitter feed is already loaded with comments appreciating his interest in rescuing the soccer team.

Love how you always use your genius for good. You must have had great teachers and role models. — Jennifer Kolar (@JenniferKolar) July 8, 2018

Thank you very much from Thai people. 🙏🏻🙏🏻😊 — KwANg (@oooKwANg) July 8, 2018

Awesome plan, I'm rooting for you guys — Molly Youngblood (@mygeigermeister) July 8, 2018

You ROCK, you are one of a kind. Thank you for trying to help! — Alejandra Cruz MacG (@alejacruz) July 8, 2018

You're an amazing man!! ❤ — Rickie Lee (@CatskillYankee) July 9, 2018