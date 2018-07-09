Monday, July 09, 2018 Back to
SpaceX working on kid-size submarine to extract the boys in Thailand: Elon Musk

On 23 June, 12 young soccer players, along with their coach, got stuck inside a cave in Thailand.

Since the last couple of days, Elon Musk has been continually tweeting about how the 12 young soccer players and their coach can potentially be rescued from the cave in Thailand.

13 of them, had gone to explore a cave in Thailand on 23 June, and ever since, they had been stuck in there due to rising floodwaters.

Two days ago, Musk decided to chip in and announced that SpaceX was working on a kid-sized submarine, pronto. He said that he and his engineers have chalked the “primary path” to free the group. They will be building a “tiny, kid-size submarine”, which uses the “liquid oxygen transfer tube” of SpaceX’s Falcon rocket as the hull.

Per the latest update, three boys and the coach are out, nine of them are yet to be rescued. Soon after this update, Musk also tweeted that the submarine he and his SpaceX engineers are working on is now just 8 hours from being completed, post which it will be sent on a 17-hour flight to Thailand. (According to that given timeline, the submarine should already be in flight, at the time of writing this story.)

A few hours ago, Musk did share tweets about the submarine being tested in Los Angeles.

Musk has also recently added a tweet to the thread saying that both SpaceX and Boring Company, would be sending engineers to Thailand to see how they could help.

His Twitter feed is already loaded with comments appreciating his interest in rescuing the soccer team.

