Sony's upcoming flagship Xperia XZ4 may sport Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6 GB of RAM

Sony XZ4 is expected to run on Android 9 Pie and also feature a fairly large 4,400 mAh battery pack.

tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 15:14:40 IST

Sony is expected to reveal its line-up for the Xperia smartphones at the Mobile World Congress 2019.  The Sony Xperia XZ4 has been one of the prominent smartphones in the rumour mill for some time now.

Recently a screenshot of the specs sheet of one of the upcoming Sony smartphone was spotted which laid out the entire specs of the phone, but there was no mention of the camera configurations.

The screenshot does not name which phone the specs belong to, but it is speculated to be of the Sony XZ4.

Leaked render of the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact. Image: @onleaks/@compareraja

As per the report in Sumahoinfo, the screengrab reveals the mysterious phone to feature a 6.4-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It is also said to support HDR, sport a display resolution of 3360 x 1440 pixels and come with a Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It might measure 167 x 72 x 8.2mm and weigh 191 grams.

Earlier rumours show the Sony XZ4 to flaunt a 21:9 display.

Further, the report mentions the phone to come equipped with a Snapdragon 855 SoC coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. It might also carry support for the microSD card slot.

The phone is expected to run on Android 9 Pie and also feature a fairly large 4,400 mAh battery pack.

The specs sheet is claimed to be taken from a Chinese or Taiwanese edition of the official site of Sony Mobile.

The smartphone might be available in colours like black, silver, blue and deep purple and carry an IP68 certification. No clues on pricing yet, so we may have to wait it out till MWC begins.

 

