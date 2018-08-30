Sony announced the Xperia XZ3, its new flagship smartphone, at the Internationale Funkausstellung, or, as it's more commonly called, IFA, today in Berlin.

It comes with a 6.2-inches QHD+ HDR OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It has a curved 3D glass design, which is said to be a "perfect hand fit" by the company. It weighs 193 grams, so it is quite heavy.

The sides of the phone are basically bezel-less and reminiscent of the curved glass on the Galaxy S9. The top and bottom seem to sport some pretty large bezels, larger even than those seen on the Note 9. We'll know more when we check the phone out ourselves.

The phone is apparently powered by "BRAVIA OLED TV" technologies. It comes with "S-Front Surround Sound" speakers which are said to be 20 percent louder than the previous model.

It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an IP65/IP68 certification, making it water and dust resistant.

The phone is said to come packed with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage with microSD support of up to 512 GB.

The Sony Experia XZ3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip and has a battery capacity of 3,300 mAh.

It comes with a 19 MP single lens camera on the rear and a 13 MP selfie camera on the front. Also, it comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

The phone comes in four different colours such as Black, White Silver, Forest Green and Bordeaux Red.

It comes with a new "user-friendly" interface called Side Sense, which uses "AI" to provide access to the user's "favourite" apps. It can be used by simply double-tapping anywhere on the side frame of the phone, at which point the AI will predict and display what the user might want to use next.

There is no information on whether it would be coming to India, but the company said that it would be available in select markets globally, however they haven't mentioned which market.

The phone will start rolling out by the end of September and is said to arrive with the latest Android 9 Pie.