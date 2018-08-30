Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 16:22 IST

IFA 2018 updates LIVE: Sony's keynote is about to begin

On Day 1 of IFA 2108 Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Sony and a lot more will be showcasing their products.

The Internationale Funkausstellung, or, as it's more commonly called, IFA, has been kicked off today in Berlin. Considered to be as big as CES in Las Vegas or MWC in Barcelona, IFA is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions dating back to 1924. On Day 1 of the event, we have Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, Sony and a lot more showcasing their products for a global audience.

Tech2 has boots on the ground in Berlin and we will be bringing LIVE updates for the event as they happen. Although IFA is to officially start from 31 August, all major electronic giants will be unveiling their products today. What can you expect from Day 1?

Sony is quite likely to showcase the Xperia XZ3 smartphone today although there doesn't seem a lot to reveal since nearly all the information about the device has been leaked. Sony will also be unveiling some new audio products as well such as the WH-1000X MK3 headphones.

Lenovo will be making updates to its  Yoga lineup and we are bound to see more about its Mirage Solo VR headset.

Acer's keynote already took place yesterday and new products such as the Triton 900, Predator Thronos, OJO 500, Predator Orion lineup and more were announced. We might get a chance to use them aswell

Asus will look to unveil the latest in its Republic Of Gamers lineup and more.

For a proper primer on what to expect from IFA 2018, you should head here.

We shall keep you updated as and when new launches take place in our liveblog.

  • 16:19 (IST)

    Sony's Keynote is about to begin

  • 16:08 (IST)

    What is this futuristic lawn mover from LG?

  • 16:08 (IST)

    The venue for IFA 2018 in Berlin

  • 16:06 (IST)

    LG doing things with style at IFA 2018

  • 16:03 (IST)

    History Lesson with Tech2

    ​​The Internationale Funkaustellung is one of the oldest industrial exhibitions in Berlin which started as far back as 1924. The radio tower (in pic) was set up in 1926.

  • 15:54 (IST)

    We are LIVE at IFA 2018 Berlin.

    Though the event is not officially underway until tomorrow, it looks like major electronics giants such as Sony, Lenovo, Asus and more have a lot planned for us. 

