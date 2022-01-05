FP Trending

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) which began today, 5 January, Sony’s Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida announced that the company is starting a new division called the Sony Mobility Inc.

During the event, Yoshida showed off a brand-new prototype of its Vision S concept electric car. He also informed that this will begin the commercialisation of its electric vehicles.

At Sony’s press conference in Las Vegas, the company showcased its existing Sony Vision-S sedan that was unveiled last year at CES. This year, the company also flexed a new model, the Sony Vision-S SUV prototype which is in the line-up.

“The excitement we received after we showed off the Vision-S really encouraged us to further consider how we can bring creativity and technology to change the experience of moving from one place to another,” Yoshida said. Later at the event, he revealed the new Vision S SUV prototype.

Further highlighting its features, Sony's chief asserted that the Vision-S has been established on factors including adaptability, safety and entertainment. He said that safety is Sony’s number 1 priority in offering a relaxed mobility experience. To monitor safety, Yoshida noted that a total of 40 sensors have been installed inside as well as outside the vehicle.

Citing its other features, Yoshida said that they are offering 5G that will allow high speed, high capacity, and low latency connectivity. This connectivity will be between the in-vehicle system and the cloud, he said.

Moreover, Vision-S will support the mobility in offering entertainment space for finest gaming experience and best audio.

On the other hand, Sony shared several videos on YouTube featuring both Vision-S prototype EVs for people to have a look.

The Japanese electronics firm already has an advanced technology in sensors which is critical to autonomous driving. Besides, they also have audio and entertainment systems that are progressively in demand for the upcoming generation vehicles.

