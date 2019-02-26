Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Back to
Sony showcases its first 5G-enabled smartphone prototype, to come out in the 'near future'

The 5G Sony device was spotted at both Sony and Qualcomm’s respective booths.

tech2 News Staff Feb 26, 2019 08:08:27 IST

5G is a big talking point for this year's MWC and we have already seen quite a few smartphone makers demo their respective phones capable of 5G. Among these companies is Japanese electronics giant Sony which showcased its newest flagship Xperia 1 alongside the Xperia 10, Xperia 10 Plus and a new 5G prototype device.

Sony. MWC

Sony. MWC

As per tech news outlet, Pocket-lint spotted the 5G Sony device at both Sony and Qualcomm’s respective booths. There was no name given to the device as of yet so it can be assumed that the phone is not yet ready for consumers and a final product should come out soon.

A member of Sony's global communications team told Pocket-lint that this was a test device being used for network experience testing. He explained that Sony was testing the effects of placing the antenna at different places to make the phone as thin as possible. He said that we could expect the Sony 5G phone in the near future.

How soon is this 'near future' is currently a mystery although we can assume that IFA 2019, which happens in August, should give us more insight on Sony's plans for 5G.

The highlight of  Sony's flagship Xperia 1 is definitely its display.  The phone gets a 6.57-inch 4K HDR OLED display, the first on any smartphone. Sony's also tinkered around with the aspect ratio to what the company calls a CinemaWide aspect ratio of 21:9.

This aspect ratio is an approximation of several ultra-widescreen aspect ratios (including 64:27, 43:18 and 12:5) and is designed to show films recorded in CinemaScope of 2.35:1 or the modern anamorphic format of 2.39:1.

As always, you can head here if you wish to keep yourself apprised about the latest developments at MWC 2019

