Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sony RXO II action camera with 1000 fps super slow-mo recording launched at Rs 57,990

The Sony RXO II features a 180-degree flip-up screen and supports 4K recording at 30 fps.

tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2019 20:34:47 IST

Sony's made a comeback into the game of action camera after a two-year wait with the second version of the Sony RX0 action camera — the Sony RXo II which goes by the name DSC-RX0M2.

The new RX0 II action camera, which was announced back in March has now been launched in India for a price of Rs 57,990. The action camera will begin shipping from 15 July across all Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers and major electronic stores across India.

Sony RXO II action camera with 1000 fps super slow-mo recording launched at Rs 57,990

Image: Sony

The new Sony RX0 II has a lot of resemblance to the original RX0 camera, but this time around Sony has incorporated a tiny 180-degree flip-up screen which is said to help users better frame their stills and videos when shooting in the selfie mode. The LCD panel can be tilted 90 degrees downwards, however, unlike the GoPro Hero 7 Black, the camera doesn’t have a touch-enabled screen.

Similar to the previous iteration, the new Sony RX0 II action camera feature a 1.0-inch stacked 15.3 MP CMOS sensor which is paired with Sony’s BIONZ X image processor. The BIONZ X image processor is designed to enhance colour reproduction and maintain 16 frames per second while capturing still shots.

Sony RX0 II action camera sports a flip up screen that can be tilt at 90-degrees downwards

Sony RX0 II action camera sports a flip up screen that can be tilt at 90-degrees downwards. Image: Sony

The new RX0 II action camera has a wide-angle Zeiss Tessar T 24 mm f/4 fixed lens. The camera has a short minimum focus distance of 20 cm, which the company claims will allow users to take good selfies and table-top shots. Besides selfie enthusiasts, the camera is said to enhance night shooters’ experience as well. The Sony RX0 II has ISO sensitivity range from 80-12,800 (on paper), which means the camera will be able to render brighter footage or shots in a dimly lit situation.

Having said that, the RX0 II camera can shoot 4K video at 30 fps. While the original RXo could record 4K footage only via HDMI to an external recorder, thankfully the new RX0 II can now do internal 4K video recording. The frame rate for super slow-mo video recording short bursts has been increased at up to 1,000 fps.

The camera offers different creative styles and picture effects that one can use while shooting stills. Sony has incorporated Eye Autofocus feature as well on its new action camera. The company has enhanced the speed, accuracy of the Eye AF feature to enable taking quick shots of the human face.

The Sony RX0 II employs Anti-Distortion Shutter that can shoot as fast as 1/32,000th of a second. It can also shoot continuous shots at 16 fps. The camera has in-body electronic image stabilisation as well, to help take better handheld shots and eliminate motion blur.

The RX0 II is also water resistant up to 10 metres, dustproof, shockproof and crushproof at up to 200 kg on force (at least, on paper) and weighs 132 grams.

Similar to the previous model, the new RX0 II action camera supports uncompressed 4K output via HDMI and S-Log2 for better flexibility in post-processing.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Private video

Private video

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

Sony

Sony RX0 II with flip-up screen, super slow-mo recording at 1,000 fps launched at $700

Mar 26, 2019
Sony RX0 II with flip-up screen, super slow-mo recording at 1,000 fps launched at $700
GoPro Hero 7 Black in Dusk White launched at Rs 35,500, will be available from 3 March

GoPro

GoPro Hero 7 Black in Dusk White launched at Rs 35,500, will be available from 3 March

Mar 01, 2019
GoPro's flagship camera, Hero7 Black, introduced for Rs 37,000 with HyperSmooth

GoPro

GoPro's flagship camera, Hero7 Black, introduced for Rs 37,000 with HyperSmooth

Sep 20, 2018
Compound archers assure India a medal at Archery World Cup

NewsTracker

Compound archers assure India a medal at Archery World Cup

Jun 14, 2013
First they warned against butter, now against bread: What is left to eat?

Shareworthy

First they warned against butter, now against bread: What is left to eat?

May 24, 2016
Cyber-attacks rising in Utah, likely due to NSA facility

Cyber-attacks rising in Utah, likely due to NSA facility

Feb 08, 2015

science

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Astronomy

Deep-CEE AI tool helps astronomers discover unknown galaxy clusters in the universe

Jul 08, 2019
New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Schizophrenia

New gene linked to schizophrenia discovered by team of Indian, Australian scientists

Jul 05, 2019
Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Cancer Therapy

Decoy bacteria and tiny 'nanobodies' paired up to fight cancer in new technique

Jul 05, 2019
Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Neurobiology

Scientists succeed in mapping every neuron in a worm, a breakthrough in neuroscience

Jul 04, 2019