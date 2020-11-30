FP Trending

Sony has witnessed its “biggest console launch ever” through the sale of its latest next-gen PlayStation 5, as per the firm. There is also an “unprecedented” demand for the consoles, prompting Sony to add more PS 5 inventory for retailers before the end of the year. The company took to its official Twitter account to make the announcement recently. In a tweet, the firm said, “We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever”. The firm, however, did not reveal any numbers.

Citing the demand to be “unprecedented”, the company confirmed that “more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year”. Sony urged gamers to look out for the consoles by staying in touch with their local retailers.

This comes after Sony released PS 5 in select markets on 12 November, followed by a global rollout on 19 November. While many parts of Asia were included in the global release, Sony is yet to confirm any official launch date of the consoles in India. Earlier it was expected that Sony will release the console in the Indian market on 19 November.

However, it is better for gamers in India to wait for the official India release than to buy the consoles off foreign markets and get them imported. This is because the firm has confirmed that the imported PS 5 consoles will not carry the official Sony India warranty card and hence no repair work and replacements will be possible on the imported products by Sony stores in the country.

This is in line with Sony’s policy during its PS 3 and PS 4 launch as well. The price of the consoles in India is out though. Sony will be selling the console at Rs 49,990. On the other hand, the Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been announced at Rs 39,990.