Friday, November 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Gaming

PlayStation 5 consoles manufactured outside of India will not come with Sony India warranty

Sony has announced that the PS 5 will be sold at Rs 49,990 and the Digital Edition will cost you Rs 39,990.


FP TrendingNov 27, 2020 14:00:32 IST

Importing PlayStation 5 consoles from outside markets is not going to come with Sony’ warranty card, the company as confirmed to a portal. The next-gen console was released in certain markets on 12 November, however, the release date of PS5 in India is still unclear. This has led importers to sell the consoles in India at high rates before the official launch. While some popular YouTubers and gaming enthusiasts have already taken the leap, Sony executives have made it clear that consoles not sold officially in India would not be eligible for any warrantied service by Sony. This is because the console needs to carry the original Sony India Warranty card which will only be out when the product is launched here.

PlayStation 5 consoles manufactured outside of India will not come with Sony India warranty

PlayStation 5

MensXP reached out to Sony India on the issue of many gamers buying PS5 from foreign markets and importing them here. A Sony spokesperson said: “We advise our customers to check for the official Sony India Warranty card at the time of purchase to avail warranty benefits within India and in this context, it is important to note that PlayStation products marketed by Sony India are certified based on India safety standards stipulated by BIS”.

This means that the PlayStation devices that are marketed by Sony India will be certified according to the Indian safety standards as set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and this standard ceases to exist if your product has been imported from outside. Thus costing you the chance of seeking warranty.

The report added that Sony had allowed for repairs and replacements in PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 also only if they had an Indian retail bill and warranty card.

Although the launch date in India is unclear, Sony has announced that the PS 5 will be sold at Rs 49,990 in India. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been announced at Rs 39,990.

We have reached out to Sony regarding the same and will update the copy as soon as we hear back.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Xbox series X

Running backward compatible games on high refresh rates is not as easy on PS5 as on Xbox series X: Report

Nov 25, 2020
Running backward compatible games on high refresh rates is not as easy on PS5 as on Xbox series X: Report
Ghost of Tsushima becomes fastest selling PS4 original game with over 5 million copies sold

Ghost of Tsushima

Ghost of Tsushima becomes fastest selling PS4 original game with over 5 million copies sold

Nov 16, 2020
Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X may not have a successor: Report

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X may not have a successor: Report

Nov 17, 2020
Ubisoft confirms the launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S on 1 December

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft confirms the launch of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S on 1 December

Nov 26, 2020
Gamers could be playing the PS4 version of COD: Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 5

COD: Black Ops

Gamers could be playing the PS4 version of COD: Black Ops Cold War on PlayStation 5

Nov 18, 2020
DIRT 5 review: High-octane racing thriller leaves you wanting more

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 review: High-octane racing thriller leaves you wanting more

Nov 26, 2020

science

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Lunar Eclipse

Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Nov 26, 2020
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020