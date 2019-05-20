tech2 News Staff

After making an appearance at Mobile World Congress 2019, the Japanese electronics giant, Sony, has now officially launched its flagship Sony Xperia 1 at an event in Beijing today. The smartphone is priced at 6,299 Yuan which roughly translates to approx. Rs 62,990. The device, known for its unique display of 21:9 aspect ratio, marks the end of Sony’s XZ series. It will be available for pre-sale, starting from May 21 in China.

Sony Xperia 1 specifications

Being the first-ever smartphone of 21:9 aspect ratio, Sony Xperia 1 sports 6.5-inch OLED 4K HDR Cinema Wide display. It features a resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and it is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It also comes with a IP68 rated water-resistant and dustproof chassis. It is fueled by Snapdragon 855 and packs in 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It runs on Android 9 Pie OS and is backed by a 3,300 mAh battery. It is laced by several features including a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Dolby Atmos support, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and USB-C.

Sony Xperia 1 is equipped with triple rear camera setup, 12 MP+ 12 MP + 12 MP. This setup includes a main sensor, a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and an ultrawide lens. The front facing camera is of 8 MP resolution.

Sony Xperia 1 has four colour variants–Fog Gray, Night Black, Snow White and Xia Zi. The company has not made any intentions known for launching the device in India.

