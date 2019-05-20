Monday, May 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Sony launches its flagship phone Sony Xperia 1 in China priced at 6,299 Yuan

Sony Xperia 1sports a display with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and is backed by a battery of 3,300 mAh.

tech2 News StaffMay 20, 2019 16:24:53 IST

After making an appearance at Mobile World Congress 2019, the Japanese electronics giant, Sony, has now officially launched its flagship Sony Xperia 1 at an event in Beijing today. The smartphone is priced at 6,299 Yuan which roughly translates to approx. Rs 62,990. The device, known for its unique display of 21:9 aspect ratio, marks the end of Sony’s XZ series. It will be available for pre-sale, starting from May 21 in China.

Sony launches its flagship phone Sony Xperia 1 in China priced at 6,299 Yuan

Sony Xperia 1. Image: Twitter

Sony Xperia 1 specifications

Being the first-ever smartphone of 21:9 aspect ratio, Sony Xperia 1 sports 6.5-inch OLED 4K HDR Cinema Wide display. It features a resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and it is protected by Gorilla Glass 6. It also comes with a IP68 rated water-resistant and dustproof chassis. It is fueled by Snapdragon 855 and packs in 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

It runs on Android 9 Pie OS and is backed by a 3,300 mAh battery. It is laced by several features including a side-mounted fingerprint reader, Dolby Atmos support, 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS and USB-C.

Sony Xperia 1  is equipped with triple rear camera setup, 12 MP+ 12 MP + 12 MP. This setup includes a main sensor, a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and an ultrawide lens. The front facing camera is of 8 MP resolution.

Sony Xperia 1 has four colour variantsFog Gray, Night Black, Snow White and Xia Zi. The company has not made any intentions known for launching the device in India.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

OnePlus 7 Pro VS Google Pixel 3a Camera Comparison

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

That Noob Who Loves PUBG | Ep 01 | Funny Games

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Most powerful smartphone OnePlus has made till date

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Google I/O 2019: All you need to know about Android Q

Nokia 4.2 Review

Nokia 4.2 Review


also see

Sony

MWC 2019: Sony Xperia 1 launched alongside Xperia 10, 10 Plus featuring 21:9 displays

Feb 25, 2019
MWC 2019: Sony Xperia 1 launched alongside Xperia 10, 10 Plus featuring 21:9 displays
OnePlus' 5G-powered phone showcased at MWC 2019 streaming a cloud-based game

OnePlus

OnePlus' 5G-powered phone showcased at MWC 2019 streaming a cloud-based game

Feb 26, 2019
Acer to unveil Liquid Glow ICS smartphone at MWC

Acer to unveil Liquid Glow ICS smartphone at MWC

Feb 25, 2012
Dimensions of Sony Yuga, Odin leaked online

Dimensions of Sony Yuga, Odin leaked online

Nov 22, 2012
Motorola One Vision spotted on Google's ARCore website, launch imminent

Motorola

Motorola One Vision spotted on Google's ARCore website, launch imminent

Mar 31, 2019
MWC Day 1: Sony Xperia 1 launched with a 21:9 cinemawide display and triple rear cameras

MWC 2019

MWC Day 1: Sony Xperia 1 launched with a 21:9 cinemawide display and triple rear cameras

Feb 25, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019
NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

NASA

NASA researchers find evidence of water, organics on Kuiper Belt object Ultima Thule

May 20, 2019
NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

Mars Mission

NASA plans to send people to the Moon by 2024, but Mars only likely by 2033... or 2060

May 20, 2019
AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

Artificial Intelligence

AI that sees like humans do may be the future of automated search & rescue robots

May 17, 2019