Sony has announced three new smartphones at Consumer Electronics Show 2018.

These new smartphones include two devices from the Sony Xperia series, the Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra along with L2. What is interesting is that the company is bringing these devices to the United States and this time, with a fingerprint scanner on the back. This means that the fingerprint scanner will no longer be built on the power button on the side of the smartphone.

According to the report by The Verge, Sony will stop disabling the scanners in the United States and start taking the market more seriously. Moving to the specifications of the devices, the XA2 and XA2 Ultra are mid-range devices that are a successor to XA1 and XA1 Ultra that were launched last year. Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra was spotted in the wild in the days leading to CES 2018.

Both these devices will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC. XA1 will pack a 5.2-inch FHD screen while the XA2 Ultra packs a 6-inch FHD display. It is likely that the company may launch these devices this month or early in February.

Xperia L2, on the other hand, is a low-end device from the company packing a 5.5-inch HD display with Android Nougat out of the box. Unlike the Xperia L1, the L2 comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage along with a larger battery in comparison. Similar to the XA2 and XA2 Ultra, L2 is also expected to launch at the same time. However, Sony has not announced the details about the pricing of these smartphones.