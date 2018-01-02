Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra spotted online, expected to come with a 6-inch display and Android 8.0 Oreo

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra is expected to be launched in the Q1 of 2018 and images of the smartphone have been spotted online. The leaked images show that the Xperia XA2 Ultra sports a thick chin at the bottom and top of the smartphone display.

Sony was expected to revamp the Xperia series of smartphones with a new design, but the leaks suggest that Sony fans will have to wait longer to get their hands on a bezel-less design smartphone by the company.

According to a report on Phonearena, Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra is expected to feature a 6-inch full HD display, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The report mentioned that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 630 and will feature 21 MP primary camera and dual-cameras on the front. The fingerprint sensor is placed below the primary camera.

Sony is also expected to pack Android 8.0 Oreo on the smartphone.

The smartphone is expected to be launched at CES (Consumers Electronics Show) 2018 or at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018.