tech2 News Staff

Sony is expanding its mirrorless camera portfolio in India after it introduced the new A6400 APS-C mirrorless camera. The refreshed compact camera from Sony features a touchscreen that can be flipped all the way around to 180 degrees and supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

The Sony A6400 mirrorless camera will be available for purchase starting 8 February which is today across Sony Centre outlets, Alpha stores and other major electronic stores. It is launched for a price of Rs 75,990 for the body while the kit with 16-50 mm lens will cost for Rs 85,990. Meanwhile, if you purchase the camera with an 18-135 mm lens kit it will cost you Rs 1,09,990.

The new camera has a design cue similar to the Sony A5100, however, it packs much-improved specs including 425 points both for contrast, phase detection and a hybrid autofocus system that is used by the expensive Sony A7R III.

Another headline feature of the Sony A6400 is its real-time subject tracking and Eye AF. Sony claims that the camera has the world’s fastest 0.02 second AF acquisition speed. The ‘Eye AF’ system is said to use computer vision to identify a person and focus on its eyes. Notably, Sony has implemented subject-recognition algorithm that processes information based on subject distance, colour brightness and other spatial info to quickly accurate and lock focus on the subject in real time. The advanced ‘real-time eye AF’ with AI automatically detects a subject’s eye in real-time improving speed and focus accuracy.

While the compact mirrorless camera could be ideal for vloggers, the real-tracking feature will be able to identify animals’ eyes as well with a software update. As per reports, the update will be released this summer.

As for the conventional specs, the new Sony A6400 APS-C camera features a 24.2 MP Exmor CMOS image sensor and Bionz X image processor. The camera can handle shooting at up to 11 fps with the mechanical shutter or 8 fps in its silent shooting mode with continuous AF/AE tracking. In terms of ISO, the camera has an ISO sensitivity range between 32,000 to 1,02,400.

While this mirrorless camera packs enhanced features, the Sony A6400 however, lacks in body-stabilisation and has a relatively low-res 2.4 million dot XGA OLED viewfinder. The camera packs an NP-FW50 battery, a USH-1 card slot and USB port for charging.

