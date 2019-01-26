tech2 News Staff

The camera market has been impacted ever since smartphone manufacturers have begun implementing AI (artificial intelligence) to their smartphone's camera software. However, professional DSLR makers Nikon, Canon are still lagging behind in this space.

While earlier DSLRs were used to manually manipulate depth of field, portable computers (aka smartphones) can now do that in a jiffy, courtesy of machine learning and AI capability. Olympus has now brought its new DSLR, the Olympus OM-D E-M1X that is said to use AI technology to focus and track subjects.

This Micro Four-Thirds camera primarily designed for professional photographers features what is called Intelligent Subject Detection AF. The feature is said to detect different types of subjects and lock onto the optimal area.

Keeping aside, the new Olympus camera does have features that are worth looking upon. The camera comes with an integrated vertical grip and Olympus has redesigned the physical interface, layout and shape to offer photographers a better grip on the camera. A new C-LOCK lever has been implemented to enable disabling the buttons and dials. The camera has a sturdy build and it is dustproof, splashproof and even freezeproof.

Coming to the core specifications, Olympus OM-D E-M1X sport a 20.4 MP Live MOS sensor. It is backed by Dual TruePic VII image processors which enhances tracking and allows capturing shots at a staggering continuous speed of 60 fps with AE/AF lock. The camera includes Pro Capture mode as well and can store up to 35 RAW photos at 20 MP resolution.

Another highlight of the OM-D E-M1X camera is its image stabilisation system. The camera is said to provide seven stops of compensation with body stabilisation and 7.5 shutter speed 'steps of total compensation' with certain digital ED lens. The camera has 121 'all cross-type' PDAF points, multi-selector joystick for selection particular AF areas. Other features on the Olympus OM-D E-M1X include LIve ND for slow shutter effects, built-in GPS, a manometer, stabilised 4K video recording capability, High-res Shot mode. The camera includes two BLH-1 lithium-ion batteries, USB-C port and dual UHS-II card slots. The new Olympus OM-D E-M1X camera will be available for purchase starting February for a price of $2999.99 (around Rs 2,13,00).

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.