Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 August, 2018 10:22 IST

Some Pixel XL users claim that rapid charge is not working since the Android P update

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL support USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) for quick charging.

It would seem that the Android Pie upgrade is causing some unexpected hiccups in the 2016 Pixel smartphone lineup. The issue, which has been persisting for some users since the last couple of months, is that the Pixel XL does not seem to be charging rapidly when plugged in even with the standard OEM charger which came in the box.

The original Google Pixel featured a stellar camear

The original Google Pixel featured a stellar camear

Though it was believed earlier that it was due to some bug in the Android P Beta program, even after receiving the stable build the problem seems to be still persisting. As per the report by Android Police, the Pixel and Pixel XL support USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) for quick charging and therefore any power outlet certified for USB-PD should rapidly charge the phone. This is demonstrated by the 'Charging rapidly' message on the lock screen.

However, since installing the beta and now the stable build, it would seem that the 'Charging Rapidly' option is not showing up. One of the users on Google Issue Tracker said that  "[My] Pixel XL charger says Charging Rapidly every time. All others either say Charging or Charging Slowly — never says Charging Rapidly. This includes 2 Google chargers / USB C cables (1 from 6P pack in and 1 from Google Store), 1 battery backup using a Google USB C supplied cable, and a third party charger and cable. All of which charged the phone "rapidly" 100% of the time before the update."

The page has since been closed down and marked as "Won't Fix (Infeasible)." As per the report the word Infeasible is used "for issues reported that cannot be handled in AOSP, typically because it is related to a customized device or to an external application". There has been no word on Google as to what is causing this problem or whether it can be fixed or not. It seems we will just have to wait and see.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Android P

Google may finally roll out a stable version of the Android P on 20 August

Aug 03, 2018

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition with Super VOOC to go on sale on 10 August

Aug 03, 2018

Android P

OnePlus decides to launch Android P as the next major update for OnePlus 3, 3T

Jul 31, 2018

Android P

Android 9.0 Pie is now official: Here's how to download it on your Pixel smartphones

Aug 07, 2018

Huawei

Huawei Mate 20 firmware reveals Kirin 980, 4,200 mAh battery and a 6.3-inch AMOLED display

Aug 01, 2018

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X has finally gone on sale via Flipkart in India at Rs 59,990

Aug 04, 2018

science

Space Force

NASA administrator to support Trump's 'Space Force', if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018

E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes can change cells in the lungs, lower defence against infection

Aug 14, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX vows to send first astronauts into orbit in April 2019

Aug 14, 2018