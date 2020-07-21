FP Trending

At the Snap Partner Summit 2020, Snapchat had announced the integration of Mini applications – a suite of mini-apps made by third-party developers that will run inside of Snapchat.

Today, Snap has started rolling out the first of the Minis, starting with Headspace, Let’s Do It, Prediction Master, and Flashcards.

Minis will be integrated into the chat window on Snapchat.

The bite-sized apps have been created within Snapchat by third-party developers, and are built with HTML5.

These apps are compatible with all devices and don’t require any installation.

The rollout of Headspace is part of an initiative by Snap to help support the mental health and emotional wellbeing of Snapchatters. The app has six sessions, three to four minutes long. It features themes like “Just Breathe,” “Get Out of a Funk,” “Kick the Panic,” “Be Nice to You,” “Pressure to Succeed,” and “Me Time.”

Let’s Do It allows groups to make decisions together, while Prediction Master serves timely questions on everything from the Stock Market to sneaker drops. On the other hand, Flashcards helps to create study aids.

The company streamed the 2020 Partner Summit on 11 June, where it announced several new features for Snapchat. It revealed that new navigation tools are coming to Snap. The company announced new Lenses and augmented reality experiences for Snapchat developers, creators, and users.