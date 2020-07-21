Tuesday, July 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Snapchat starts rolling out first of its Mini apps including Headspace for meditation

The bite-sized apps have been created within Snapchat by third-party developers, and are built with HTML5.


FP TrendingJul 21, 2020 12:39:50 IST

At the Snap Partner Summit 2020, Snapchat had announced the integration of Mini applications – a suite of mini-apps made by third-party developers that will run inside of Snapchat.

Today, Snap has started rolling out the first of the Minis, starting with Headspace, Let’s Do It, Prediction Master, and Flashcards.

Minis will be integrated into the chat window on Snapchat.

The bite-sized apps have been created within Snapchat by third-party developers, and are built with HTML5.

Snapchat starts rolling out first of its Mini apps including Headspace for meditation

Snapchat Minis.

These apps are compatible with all devices and don’t require any installation.

The rollout of Headspace is part of an initiative by Snap to help support the mental health and emotional wellbeing of Snapchatters. The app has six sessions, three to four minutes long. It features themes like “Just Breathe,” “Get Out of a Funk,” “Kick the Panic,” “Be Nice to You,” “Pressure to Succeed,” and “Me Time.”

Let’s Do It allows groups to make decisions together, while Prediction Master serves timely questions on everything from the Stock Market to sneaker drops. On the other hand, Flashcards helps to create study aids.

The company streamed the 2020 Partner Summit on 11 June, where it announced several new features for Snapchat. It revealed that new navigation tools are coming to Snap. The company announced new Lenses and augmented reality experiences for Snapchat developers, creators, and users.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Snapchat

Snap Partner Summit 2020: Minis, new lenses, games, original shows, more announced on Snapchat

Jun 12, 2020
Snap Partner Summit 2020: Minis, new lenses, games, original shows, more announced on Snapchat
Snapchat may soon include audio and video calling feature, stickers

Snapchat may soon include audio and video calling feature, stickers

Jan 26, 2016
Snapchat introduces over 300 stickers in latest app update

Snapchat introduces over 300 stickers in latest app update

May 25, 2016
Snapchat mania: Teens go nuts after update brings text chat, video calling

Snapchat mania: Teens go nuts after update brings text chat, video calling

May 03, 2014
Snapchat has managed to raise $1.81 billion in its latest round of funding

Snapchat has managed to raise $1.81 billion in its latest round of funding

May 26, 2016
Snapchat for iOS will allow users to face-swap with pictures on their camera roll

Snapchat for iOS will allow users to face-swap with pictures on their camera roll

Apr 22, 2016

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020