Better late than never. Snapchat is reconsidering going back to the old design.

Late last year, Snapchat proudly announced a complete overhaul of the app, which as we all know was widely disliked by the majority of the users. More and more users started to move away from the app, while simultaneously daily userbase on Instagram was seen to be rising. Safe to presume that people who were avid Snapchatters had taken to Instagram's Stories feature.

However, Snapchat users complained and many left, but company chief Evan Spiegel was adamant saying that this was an important redesign and that people will take a while to adjust to it, but they will.

But now, after Snapchat slipped in Q1 2018 to its slowest user growth rate ever, with its shares falling by 15 percent, Spiegel has finally announced a redesign once again.

“We learned that combining watching Stories and communicating with friends into the same place made it harder to optimise for both competing behaviors. We are currently rolling out an update to address this by sorting communication by recency and moving Stories from friends to the right side of the application, while maintaining the structural changes we have made around separating friends from creators and sorting friends’ Stories by relationships,” Spiegel announced.

Basically, with the new version, which is slowly being rolled out in an update, you will now see that the Discover tab shows preview tiles of friends’ Stories up top, sorted by who you interact with most.

The revamp to Discover is reminiscent of Instagram Stories, which also uses a horizontal scrolling row of Stories.

The company CEO revealed that, while users on iOS still started to make peace with the redesign, the “performance regressions” on Android primarily contributed to the app’s overall growth troubles.

Besides that, Snapchat's troubles can be most transparently seen if compared to WhatsApp's recently released figures. Reportedly, WhatsApp Status, which was blatantly inspired by Snapchat's Stories features, now has 450 million daily active users. With 191 million users on Snapchat, WhatsApp has three times the users on Snapchat using the entire app.